5 players with most goals so far in the Saudi Pro League this season

Over the course of this summer, the Saudi Pro League has burgeoned into one of the most high-profile competitions on the planet. Some of the league's richest clubs have spent fortunes to rope in some high-profile footballers this summer transfer window.

As a result, the level of competition in the Saudi top flight has improved considerably this season. With plenty of stars who have shone in Europe's top five leagues coming over, the Pro League statistics charts are filled with some of the most recognizable names in the world of football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most goals scored in the Saudi Pro League so far this season.

#5 Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli) - 3 goals

Al-Ahli v Al Akhdoud - Saudi Pro League

Roberto Firmino had a glorious eight-year stint at Liverpool. He won the Champions League title, the Premier League title and the FA and Carabao Cups during his time at the club. The Brazilian forward was one of Liverpool's most important players under Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli on a free transfer this summer. He managed to hit the ground running at his new club and scored a stunning hat-trick on his debut in the Saudi Pro League. Firmino has since played two more matches and has managed to add an assist to his name as well.

#4 Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr) - 4 goals

Al-Nassr v Al-Taawon - Saudi Pro League

After a wonderful stint at Liverpool, Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022. He endured a difficult debut campaign in Bavaria and it wasn't all too surprising that he decided to seek an exit from the club this summer.

Mane joined Al-Nassr on a deal worth €30 million in the first week of August. The Senegal international has already proven to be an exceptional strike partner to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. The 31-year-old has scored four goals in four Saudi Pro League appearances so far this season.

#3 Malcom (Al-Hilal) - 4 goals

Abha v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro League

Most football fans would recognise Malcom for his big-money (€45 million) move to Barcelona in the summer of 2018 that failed to work out.

Malcom was subsequently sold to Zenit St. Petersburg in the summer of 2019 for €41.5 million. The Brazilian winger managed to justify that price tag over the course of his four-year stint in Russia.

In 109 appearances across all competitions for Zenit St. Petersburg, Malcom scored 42 goals and provided 24 assists. Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal shelled out €60 million to secure his services this summer.

Malcom didn't take much time to hit his stride at his new club and has already scored four goals in four Saudi Pro League appearances so far this term.

#2 Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad) - 4 goals

Al Ittihad v Al-Tai - Saudi Pro League

Karim Benzema getting outscored by a teammate in the Saudi Pro League is not something we could have envisioned in the summer. But Moroccan marksman Abderrazak Hamdallah, nicknamed "The Executioner" for his prolific goalscoring ability, has done exactly that.

Al-Ittihad have won all four of their league games so far, scoring 12 goals whilst keeping a clean sheet in all of those matches. Hamdallah seems set to have yet another rewarding campaign on the goalscoring front and has already netted four times in four league appearances for Al-Ittihad this season.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) - 5 goals

Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of football. As such, it should come as no surprise that even at the age of 38, he is absolutely tearing it up for his team Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo was in inspired form as he fired Al-Nassr to glory in the Arab Club Champions Cup and won the Golden Boot in the tournament that ended in August.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has looked sharp in his last two outings for Al-Nassr, scoring a hat-trick against Al-Fateh before bagging a brace against Al-Shabab. Ronaldo has five goals in four Saudi Pro League appearances so far this season.