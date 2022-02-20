5 players with the most goals scored under Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger is one of the most storied managers in the history of the sport. He is best known for his more than two-decade reign at Arsenal, where he won three Premier League titles.

The Gunners, under the 72-year-old Frenchman, were renowned for their beautiful and aesthetically pleasing style of one-touch football, a purist's delight. However, they were often found wanting against better teams at the business end of competitions.

Nevertheless, there's nothing to belittle Wenger's achievements at the club - over 700 wins across competitions and the memorable 'Invincibles' 2003-04 Premier League campaign.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1235 – This will be Arsene Wenger’s 1235th and final game in charge of Arsenal (W706 D280 L248). Au Revoir. #HUDARS 1235 – This will be Arsene Wenger’s 1235th and final game in charge of Arsenal (W706 D280 L248). Au Revoir. #HUDARS https://t.co/fhvkBltx06

Wenger, in his own words, once described his playing style:

“My vision is that normally you need to win and win with style. Winning should be the result of the quality of your playing style and how you express yourself on the pitch."

Unsurprisingly, many attacking players with aesthetically pleasing games thrived under the French legend. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals under Arsene Wenger:

#5 Denis Bergkamp - 98 goals

Dennis Bergkamp thrived under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Dennis Bergkamp is one of the best players to have played under Arsene Wenger. The Dutchman played over 350 games across competitions under the French coach, bagging 98 goals and 92 assists.

He contributed 29 goals and 20 assists in Arsenal's three Premier League triumphs under the Frenchman, including the 2003-04 'Invincibles' campaign. A scorer of beautiful goals, Bergkamp was the epitome of a quintessential Wenger player.

Wenger said of Bergkamp:

"You do not find a player like that everywhere you go, It was a blessing, a gift when I arrived. A lot has been said about Dennis over the years; about his class, about his intelligence – his remarkable intelligence - about his vision, basically you can never say enough about the player."

It was perhaps fitting that Bergkamp called time on his illustrious career under Wenger in 2006.

#4 Olivier Giroud - 105 goals

Olivier Giroud (left) scored over 100 goals under Wenger (right).

Olivier Giroud is one of the most prolific goalscorers under his compatriot Wenger. With over 100 goals and 41 assists in over 250 games across competitions under Wenger, Giroud had a fairly decent six-season stint with Arsenal in the 2010s.

A three-time FA Cup and Super Cup winner with the Gunners, the French striker was a consistent, if not spectacular, performer at the north London club. In his best campaign under Wenger in 2013-14, Giroud bagged 22 goals and 12 assists across competitions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 – Olivier Giroud is the 12th fastest player to reach 100 goals for @Arsenal ; one game quicker than Robin van Persie. Handsome. 100 – Olivier Giroud is the 12th fastest player to reach 100 goals for @Arsenal; one game quicker than Robin van Persie. Handsome. https://t.co/QvjTOUAPQR

Wenger once said about his compatriot:

"He has an absolutely strong mentality and strong motivational level and has qualities that nobody else has. He can always be a resource inside a club even when he doesn’t start the game, and has an immaculate mentality. He is a real team player what is not always the case for strikers, and overall I think he is an exceptional personality."

Giroud left the Gunners in January 2018 to join Chelsea.

