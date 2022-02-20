5 players with the most goals scored under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is one of the most successful managers of the modern era. Renowned for his trademark Gegenpress (counter-press) 'heavy metal' football, the German has won major titles with multiple clubs.

The current Liverpool manager has a distinct playing philosophy, requiring his players to instantly win the ball after losing possession. Klopp's system involves a high defensive line and players who do a great deal of running.

He first demonstrated the efficacy of his system at Borussia Dortmund, winning consecutive Bundesliga titles. Klopp then took things up a notch at Liverpool, winning the Champions League and Premier League in successive seasons.

Unsurprisingly, many top players, especially strikers and wingers, have flourished under Klopp. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals under the legendary German tactician:

#5 Michael Thurk - 59 goals

Michael Thurk is one of the most unlikely names on this list. Nevertheless, the former centre-forward scored 59 times in 163 games across competitions under Jurgen Klopp in six seasons at Mainz in the early 2000s.

That tally includes 38 strikes in the German second division (2.Bundesliga) and 18 in the Bundesliga. Thunk's 13 goals and an assist in 2003-04 helped Mainz earn promotion to the German top flight.

Thurk is the first player to score over 50 goals under Klopp, a mark subsequently achieved by only a handful of players.

In his final season under Klopp in 2005-06, Thurk bagged 12 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, helping Mainz finish 11th in the league table.

#4 Roberto Firmino - 95 goals

Roberto Firmino (left) has scored almost 100 goals under Klopp.

Roberto Firmino is one of the most underrated attackers in the game, but has enjoyed a fine stint under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Brazilian has played over 300 games across competitions for the Reds under Klopp, scoring nearly 100 goals and dishing out an impressive 73 assists. He remains a key player despite losing his place in the starting lineup to the emerging Diogo Jota.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Roberto Firmino has scored 10 goals as a substitute for Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp, with only Divock Origi (11) netting more from the bench in this period. Super. #EmiratesFACup 10 - Roberto Firmino has scored 10 goals as a substitute for Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp, with only Divock Origi (11) netting more from the bench in this period. Super. #EmiratesFACup

Firmino, along with his teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (more on them later), forms one of the most attacking tridents in world football. The Brazilian is not a quintessential prolific No.9, but has a key role in Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Liverpool manager recently said about Bobby:

"He is a connector; the best offensive defender I ever saw in my life. A very important player for us. He’s a ball-chaser, incredibly smart tactically and able to play in the tiniest spaces, make good decisions in really quick time."

Klopp added:

"Everybody loves it when Bobby scores because sometimes you think he is a bit short of getting praise for the effort he puts in. He is just a brilliant player, and it really is a joy to work with him."

