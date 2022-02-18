5 players with the most goals scored under Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is a legendary managers in the game's history. He is best known for his exploits during his near three decades in charge of Premier League giants Manchester United.

Ferguson transformed the club into a domestic and European behemoth. Under the legendary Scot, United became the first (and only) English team to win the continental treble (1998-99), and also won a record 13 Premier League titles.

The 80-year-old Scot managed several world-class players, especially goalscorers, during his illustrious managerial career. On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals under Sir Alex Ferguson:

Spoiler Alert: Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't made the top five despite playing under Ferguson for six seasons.

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 127 goals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) had a lot of success under Ferguson (left).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have had a forgettable stint as United manager, culminating in an unceremonious sack after a series of indifferent results. Nevertheless, the Manchester United faithful will always have special pride of place for the baby-faced assassin.

Solskjaer walked into United folklore by netting a dramatic injury-time winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final to confirm United's treble win.

The 48-year-old scored 127 goals during his eventful 11-year stint at Old Trafford, with 28 of these strikes coming from the bench, which earned him the moniker 'super sub'. No wonder the six-time Premier League winner has no qualms acknowledging the role Sir Alex Ferguson played in his career.

Ferguson once said about Solskjaer:

"He must be the best substitute ever. Very few players can do that and have the temperament to come on in the heat of the game and be so cool about things."

#4 Ruud van Nistelrooy - 150 goals

Ruud van Nistelrooy (left) looks on at his Manchester United unveiling.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is one of the most lethal strikers to have graced the game since the turn of the century.

The Dutch centre-forward enjoyed a prolific five-season stint at Old Trafford in early 2000s. He scored exactly 150 goals across competitions, helping Ferguson's men win one Premier League and FA Cup title.

Nistelrooy only has fond memories of his stint at Old Trafford despite leaving the club in acrimonious circumstances after a bitter fall-out with Ferguson.

Ruud van Nistelrooy @RvN1776 2001-2006, 219 games,150 goals under the most successful manager in football history. It was a unique privilege. #SAF http://t.co/Xmlq2cSnTu 2001-2006, 219 games,150 goals under the most successful manager in football history. It was a unique privilege. #SAF http://t.co/Xmlq2cSnTu

The Dutchman was frustrated with the emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. However, his infamous abuse of Alex Ferguson for not subbing him on in the 2006 League Cup final win against Wigan was the last straw that broke the camel's back.

Nistelrooy would later mend fences with Ferguson, telling the Scot what he hoped to hear over the years:

"I want to apologise for my behaviour in my last year at United."

