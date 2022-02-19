5 players with the most goals scored under Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. However, at Real Madrid, the Frenchman also demonstrated his pedigree on the other side of the touchline.

Across two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner delivered a staggering 11 titles. This includes two La Liga and three (consecutive) UEFA Champions League trophies. Madrid won only their third La Liga-Champions League double under the Frenchman in 2017-18.

Squawka Football @Squawka Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to win three consecutive Champions League titles.



Suffice to say, Zizou has had the luxury of managing a plethora of world-class players, especially goalscorers.

On that note, here's a look at the five players with the most goals under Zinedine Zidane:

#5 Marco Asensio - 31 goals

Marco Asensio scored a few goals under Zidane.

Marco Asensio is one of the most underrated players in the Real Madrid squad. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old winger has carved out a niche for himself, having scored 45 goals in over 200 appearances across competitions.

That includes 31 strikes in 155 games under Zinedine Zidane. One of those goals came in the 4-1 victory against Juventus in the 2016-17 Champions League final.

Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi. Now that's praise all right!Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi. bit.ly/2wVWcWN Now that's praise all right!Asensio: Zidane said my left foot was best since Messi. bit.ly/2wVWcWN https://t.co/iFUEWCHgt4

Asensio said Zidane told him after his blistering start to the 2016-17 season that he had a magical left foot:

“Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine. I was a little impressed because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

#4 Sergio Ramos - 34 goals

Sergio Ramos (right) scored a lot of goals under Zidane,

Sergio Ramos is arguably one of the game's best goalscoring defenders. Now at PSG, the 35-year-old netted an impressive 34 times for Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane.

That tally includes 11 strikes in the 2019-20 La Liga season, where Ramos led from the front at both ends of Los Blacos' triumphant league campaign.

The Spaniard also netted a last-gasp equalizer in the 2016 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid that sent the game into extra time. Madrid eventually won on penalties.

GOAL @goal Sergio Ramos is the best possible captain Real Madrid could have, says Zinedine Zidane Sergio Ramos is the best possible captain Real Madrid could have, says Zinedine Zidane 💪 https://t.co/T8tl3pGcwT

After Ramos left for PSG last summer, Zidane, who had earlier called Ramos one of Real Madrid's best-ever captains, said:

“Legend. It was a great pleasure and honour to have you as a teammate and player. A great captain in history. Many thanks for everything.”

