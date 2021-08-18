5 players who are too good for their current clubs

There are a lot of world-class players plying their trade in Europe's top leagues. But a few have 'outgrown' their current clubs and deserve to move on to bigger teams.

These players have been consistent performers for their clubs over the years, making them deserving of plying their trade at some of the elite teams in the continent.

On that note, here's a look at five such players, in no particular order, who are too good for their present clubs, and may not stay there for too long:

#5 Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been a solid performer for his club over the years.

Declan Rice is one of the most promising young English players at the moment. After rising through the ranks at West Ham United, Rice has become one of the standout players for the first team.

He may only be 22, but has already made over 100 Premier League appearances for the Hammers, impressing with his ability to break up play and also scoring the odd goal. Rice recently featured at Euro 2020 for England, where the Three Lions lost to Italy in the final.

Reportedly one of Chelsea's most sought-after targets, he started his club's 2021-22 season-opener against Newcastle United. But it remains to be seen how long Rice will remain at West Ham as he has the game to flourish at a bigger club.

#4 Son Heung-Min

Son-Heung Min (in blue) has been a standout player for Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-Min has blossomed into a world-class winger during his six-season stint at Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, the 29-year-old enjoyed a career-best campaign, scoring 21 goals and registering 15 assists across competitions. Heung-Min in particular formed a lethal partnership with Harry Kane as Spurs briefly surged to the Premier League summit before fading away to finish a lowly seventh.

Yet to win a title in six years at North London, the South Korean started his 2021-22 campaign on a bright note, scoring the winner as Spurs downed holders Manchester City in their season opener.

Considering what Son Heung-Min brings to the table, he deserves to move away from Spurs, who are not one of the contenders in the Premier League this season. However, the latest reports suggest that the South Korean is likely to accept a contract extension at Spurs and stay on for a while.

