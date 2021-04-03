5 players who are too good for their current clubs

Over the past few seasons, a handful of teams have punched above their weight across Europe's top five leagues. The likes of Atalanta and RB Leipzig made their presence felt in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League in the 2019-20 season, while Leicester City have rubbed shoulders with the Premier League's big boys after the appointment of Brendan Rodgers.

Sometimes, it so happens that teams fizzle out after having a season or two at the top, due to which certain players grow disgruntled with lives at their current clubs. Leicester City's historic title win in the 2015-16 season is a classic example, as the Foxes nearly got relegated in the season that followed.

Due to the dramatic nature of their turnaround, the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater secured big-money moves to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, while N'Golo Kante also sealed a transfer to the Blues immediately after inspiring his side to the title.

Similarly, there are a handful of players in world football who are seemingly too good for their current clubs. Here are five such players who could secure moves to the so-called big teams this summer.

#5 Domenico Berardi | Sassuolo

US Sassuolo v Torino FC - Serie A

It's hard to imagine that a player of Domenico Berardi's quality has spent virtually his entire career at Sassuolo, with all due respect to the Serie A side. The gifted winger is a household name in Italy and has delivered consistent displays for his side over the years.

The 26-year-old is an Italy international and has scored a respectable four goals in 10 caps for his country. For Sassuolo, though, he is the star attraction at the club and has recorded 11 goals and five assists in all competitions.

4 - Four of the last seven goals scored by Italy have been netted by @SassuoloUS' players: three with Domenico Berardi and one Manuel Locatelli. Source.#BulgariaItalia — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 28, 2021

Advertisement

Berardi has cited Inter Milan icon Diego Milito as his idol in the past and been linked with a switch to the Nerazzurri. Only time will tell if he finally moves on to greener pastures this summer.

#4 Rodrigo de Paul | Udinese

Udinese Calcio v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Another Serie A star who has turned heads with his performances in recent years, Rodrigo de Paul's importance to Udinese can't be overstated. The energetic midfielder is blessed with technical ability in abundance and also has the work rate to make himself a dominating presence in the center of the park.

De Paul's all-action ability has also made him a key player for the national team in the past two years and has recorded 21 caps for Argentina since making his debut in 2018.

Advertisement

🇦🇷 Rodrigo De Paul in Serie A this season



🔐 Key passes - 65 🥈

🎁 Big chances created - 18 🥇

🤤 Dribbles - 92 🥇

🤕 Times fouled - 97 🥈

👀 Accurate through balls - 5 🥈

⭐️ MotM awards - 8 🥇



📝 No wonder Leeds are still keen...https://t.co/HnLmrYrpRx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 31, 2021

The 26-year-old reportedly came close to securing a move to Leeds United last summer, but the transfer ultimately failed to materialize. Liverpool have also been linked with the Argentine and it remains to be seen if the Reds make a move for him in the coming months.

Grealish, Kane, Rice, De Paul, Berardi

1 / 2 NEXT