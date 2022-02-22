5 players with the most hat-tricks in 3 or more top 5 European leagues 

Scoring a hat-trick is as good as it gets for a goalscorer. The player's name is chanted around the stadium as he receives a pat on the back from the teammates and gets to take the match ball home as well. Every goalscorer worth their salt wants to experience this feeling at least once, and after they do, they try to replicate it over and over.

Every hat-trick, irrespective of the competition or the opponent, is special. But very few goalscorers are lucky enough to experience this special feeling in different footballing leagues and countries.

Today, we will take a look at a few extraordinary goalscorers who have netted trebles in some of the toughest leagues in the world.

Here are five players who have scored the most hat-tricks in three or more top five European football leagues:

#5 Salomon Kalou – 4 hat-tricks in 3 leagues

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou was an exceptional player back in the day. The versatile forward from Ivory Coast possessed impressive close control, had the vision to pick out his teammates, and used to pop up with clinical strikes.

Kalou plied his trade in the Premier League, Ligue 1, and the Bundesliga, proving his mettle in each of the three top five European leagues.

Kalou scored a sensational hat-trick for Chelsea against Stoke City in the 2009-10 Premier League season, helping the Blues to an emphatic 7-0 win.

His next hat-trick came in the 2013-14 season in Ligue 1, while he was plying his trade at Lille. Kalou's match-winning treble against Ajaccio helped Lille to a 3-2 win.

His remaining two hat-tricks came for Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga, against Hannover 96 (2015-16) and Borussia Monchengladbach (2016-17), respectively.

#4 Alexis Sanchez – 4 hat-tricks in 3 leagues

FC Internazionale v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez has one of the most enviable resumes in football. He has played for some of the biggest clubs, won the most decorated trophies, and scored a plethora of magnificent goals.

The Chilean star has scored four hat-tricks in the top five European leagues, and he surely looks in shape to add a couple more.

His first hat-trick in a European top five league came in the 2010-11 Serie A season when he was leading the line for Udinese Calcio. Sanchez scored four goals to help his team to a whopping 7-0 win against Palermo.

At his next club, Barcelona, he learned to play in a selfless manner and didn’t score as much. He scored 46 goals for the Camp Nou outfit and managed a solitary hat-trick in the Spanish league. Sanchez’s only La Liga treble came in a 4-0 win over Elche in the 2013-14 season.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Alexis Sánchez in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign for Arsenal:



🏟 38 Appearances

24 Goals

11 Assists



The Chilean magician was unstoppable that season. Alexis Sánchez in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign for Arsenal:🏟 38 Appearances24 Goals11 AssistsThe Chilean magician was unstoppable that season. 🇨🇱 Alexis Sánchez in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign for Arsenal:🏟 38 Appearances⚽️ 24 Goals🅰️ 11 AssistsThe Chilean magician was unstoppable that season. 🔥 https://t.co/oszLUfUTl6

The Chile international scored his final two hat-tricks in Arsenal’s colors. The first came against Leicester City in the 2015-16 campaign while he registered the other against West Ham United the following season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar