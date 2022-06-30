5 players with most home goals in the Premier League last season (2021-22)

The Premier League is an intense league and fans can play a massive role in the outcome of any match. Their backing can do wonders for a team's morale, leading to a drastic change in form on the pitch.

There's always a slight advantage when a team plays in front of its own fans. The psychological advantage of playing at home is underrated but can never be written off.

The power of home fans has been able to motivate the best players and it was even evident last season in England's top division. Many of the Premier League's top footballers performed exceptionally well at their respective home stadiums.

Their performance there was highly influential in the outcome of most games. Here, we take a look at those top players who had a great goal-scoring record at home in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League

Jarrod Bowen arguably turned out to be one of the most surprising performers in the Premier League last season. The West Ham United forward was quite impressive with his attacking play, eventually helping the club qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Using his sweet left foot and nimble footwork, Bowen was pretty effective in the West Ham attack. He went on to score 12 goals in 36 league appearances last season, averaging a goal after every 250 minutes.

William Hill @WilliamHill



12 games

6 goals

4 assists



Loving the London Stadium life. Jarrod Bowen is the first player to be directly involved in 10+ Premier League goals at home this season:12 games6 goals4 assistsLoving the London Stadium life. Jarrod Bowen is the first player to be directly involved in 10+ Premier League goals at home this season:👕 12 games ⚽ 6 goals🅰️ 4 assists Loving the London Stadium life. 🏡 https://t.co/5DAWdvqdMq

Interestingly, 10 of his goals came at the London Stadium. One of his most impressive performances at home saw Bowen score twice against Manchester City. The game ended in a 2-2 draw and could've been crucial in the title race if City hadn't been able to win the title.

This also earned Bowen a call-up to the England squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures this summer. He will be hoping to make a strong case for his selection in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

#4 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

The current transfer window saw Liverpool's Sadio Mane sign for Bayern Munich. After spending six seasons with the Reds, the Senegalese forward is heading to play for the Bavarian club.

Mane was consistently among the goals for Liverpool in the Premier League and last season was no different. The 30-year-old went on to score 16 goals in the league last season, the third-most non-penalty goalscorer.

Squawka @Squawka Only three players have scored 50+ home goals in the Premier League since Sadio Mané made his Anfield debut:



◎ Mohamed Salah (59)

◎ Harry Kane (58)

◉ Sadio Mané (53)



On the scoresheet again this afternoon. Only three players have scored 50+ home goals in the Premier League since Sadio Mané made his Anfield debut: ◎ Mohamed Salah (59)◎ Harry Kane (58)◉ Sadio Mané (53) On the scoresheet again this afternoon. https://t.co/JOnRHwyraq

11 out of Mane's 16 goals came at Anfield in front of the Liverpool faithful. The Senegalese had a terrific time when he scored a brace against Leeds United in a 6-0 win at home.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

The 2021-22 season saw Mohamed Salah go full throttle and turn into a goal-scoring machine for Liverpool. With his mind-boggling dribbling and quick footwork, the Egyptian was able to run past players and score goals with utter ease.

Salah went on to score 23 goals in the Premier League last season, jointly winning the Golden Boot with Son Heung-min. The Liverpool forward was in devastating form and turned out to be a nightmare for multiple clubs. He also won the 'Playmaker of the Season' award with 13 assists.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Mohamed Salah has been awarded CONFIRMED: Mohamed Salah has been awarded @TheAthleticUK 's Goal of the Season for his solo goal against Manchester City at Anfield! 🤩 🚨 CONFIRMED: Mohamed Salah has been awarded @TheAthleticUK's Goal of the Season for his solo goal against Manchester City at Anfield! 🤩 https://t.co/GRVpaJWDKi

His form at Anfield was impressive too as he went on to score 12 goals at the home ground. One of the most memorable matches involving Salah at home last season was a thrilling 4-0 victory against arch rivals Manchester United. He scored twice and provided one assist in the game.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best players last season

The 2021-22 campaign involved many surprises and one of them was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. While it was a dream come true for many United fans, the season did not go as unplanned.

The Red Devils struggled with consistency and failed to make it into the top four of the Premier League. Despite the club's poor performances on the pitch, Ronaldo maintained his legendary status and gave some memorable moments.

Squawka @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals at Old Trafford this season (14) than any other player has managed at any stadium.



SIUUU after SIUUU. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Premier League goals at Old Trafford this season (14) than any other player has managed at any stadium.SIUUU after SIUUU. https://t.co/9WU0aF0Qnb

The Portuguese superstar went on to score 18 goals, the third-highest in the league. Out of 18, 14 goals came at Old Trafford in front of the home crowd. Ronaldo scored two hat-tricks at home against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

#1 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min had a terrific time last season

If there is one player who deserves more recognition for his performances, it has to be Son Heung-min. The South Korean has consistently performed well for Tottenham Hotspur over the past few years.

His versatile nature has helped Son to play in different positions but in the end proved to be vital to the club's cause. Last season was a memorable one for the 29-year-old. He went on to become the first Asian player to ever win a Premier League Golden Boot.

Son Heung-min has scored 23 goals in 35 league appearances, none of which involved being scored through a penalty. The Spurs forward scored 14 goals at home, the most by any player in the league last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far