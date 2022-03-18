5 players who have improved the most in club football since January 2022

The 2021-22 season of club football has been full of surprises right from the summer transfer window. There have been some unexpected results and events and it only gets more interesting for the remainder of the season.

With plenty at stake, the level of both individual and team performances has been quite high. While many have exceeded expectations, others have had their fair share of struggles.

Top players turn around their form in club football

Some of the top players currently in club football haven't had the best of times on the pitch this season. These footballers have had a reputation for being very good at what they do yet have somehow struggled to impress.

That being said, many of them have been able to retrieve that impressive touch since January this year. They now look closer to their best than they did earlier. On that note, let's take a look at the top players who have done very well since the month of January.

#5 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Jadon Sancho is a key player for Manchester United

Many expected Jadon Sancho to be an instant hit when he signed for Manchester United in last summer's transfer window. Given his superb time at Borussia Dortmund, the Englishman has a reputation for being very effective in attack.

Since his arrival, Sancho has struggled to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League and the tactical style of Manchester United. Before January 2022, the right-footed winger only had two goals to his name across all club football competitions.

With the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as United's interim manager, Jadon Sancho has definitely benefited and improved his game. Since January, the 21-year-old has scored thrice and registered three assists. His form remains crucial to Manchester United's ambition to qualify for the Champions League next season.

#4 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Dembele is among those footballers in club football presently who have turned around their fortunes

The French forward was very likely to move away from Barcelona in the winter transfer window, given his fallout with the club management. As no move materialized, Ousmane Dembele stayed with the Catalan club.

Prior to that, the French winger had only managed to assist twice for Barcelona. Dembele, with his amazing footwork, superb dribbling and fine creativity, can be devastating for the opposition. His inconsistency and indiscipline did not help his cause but under Xavi's management, things changed for the 24-year-old.

GOAL @goal



That's as many assists as he'd managed in his previous 45 league appearances Ousmane Dembele has assisted five goals in his last four La Liga games.That's as many assists as he'd managed in his previous 45 league appearances Ousmane Dembele has assisted five goals in his last four La Liga games.That's as many assists as he'd managed in his previous 45 league appearances 😳 https://t.co/JXsgXP4zRp

Since January, Ousmane Dembele has gone on to assist five times and score once in three starts. His current form is one of the reasons why Barcelona have shown drastic improvement in La Liga.

#3 Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Joining Aston Villa did wonders to the form of Coutinho in club football

It is no secret that Philippe Coutinho has found life difficult at Barcelona. Since arriving at the Catalan club in the 2017-18 season, the Brazilian has never looked settled or comfortable with the Spanish giants.

Seeking a change in form, Coutinho joined Aston Villa on loan in the winter transfer window. Prior to that, he only managed to score twice for Barcelona in 16 appearances.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC No Premier League midfielder has contributed to more goals than Philippe Coutinho since he made his Aston Villa debut 🧙‍♂️ No Premier League midfielder has contributed to more goals than Philippe Coutinho since he made his Aston Villa debut 🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/GL1IRjPMwE

Since joining Aston Villa, the Brazilian playmaker has had a great change in form. Coutinho has gone on to score four times and registered three assists in just nine appearances. It looks like a permanent move to Villa might be on the cards for the former Premier League midfielder.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

Aubameyang has shown marked improvement since moving to Barcelona

The relationship between Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had gone bad this season. This prompted the Gabonese forward to move away and join Barcelona in the January transfer window.

For a goal-scoring machine like Aubameyang, seven goals and two assists in 15 appearances was clearly an unsatisfactory performance. Signing for Barcelona did help the former Borussia Dortmund attacker's confidence and how!

StatmanJames @JamesStatman



The Gabonese has also scored five goals in his opening four starts in LaLiga.



Hit the ground running in Spain. 🏼



#ArsenalFC #Aubameyang #FCBarcelona Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last six games in all competitions for Barcelona.The Gabonese has also scored five goals in his opening four starts in LaLiga.Hit the ground running in Spain. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last six games in all competitions for Barcelona. 🎯 The Gabonese has also scored five goals in his opening four starts in LaLiga. 🇪🇸 Hit the ground running in Spain. 💃🏼🔥#ArsenalFC #Aubameyang #FCBarcelona https://t.co/Ft56fGWxkS

In just six starts, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six times for the Spanish giants. His form remains key to Barcelona's revival in La Liga this season.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane's form in club football changed from January this year

The Englishman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in last summer's transfer window. Despite City's best efforts, they were unable to convince Tottenham Hotspur and their chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane.

Since then, the Spurs striker had struggled to score effectively in the Premier League, having scored only four times until December last year. Although he did decently well in other cup games, his form in England's top-tier competition was poor.

BabaIjebu @playbabaijebu



🏟 4 Games

5 Goals



Manchester United fans should be worried, the Spurs striker is back to his best.



#THFC #MUFC #MUNTOT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane's recent Premier League form:🏟 4 Games5 GoalsManchester United fans should be worried, the Spurs striker is back to his best. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane's recent Premier League form:🏟 4 Games⚽️ 5 Goals😨 Manchester United fans should be worried, the Spurs striker is back to his best.#THFC #MUFC #MUNTOT https://t.co/NQUjEL6QkZ

It all changed in January this year with Harry Kane slowly returning to his best. The English captain has since scored eight goals and made one assist in the Premier League, including an impressive brace against defending champions Manchester City. It will be interesting to see where Harry Kane ends up in the goal-scoring charts of club football by the end of the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat