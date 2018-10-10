×
5 Players Jose Mourinho Should Trust More

Conor Lochrie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    10 Oct 2018, 09:21 IST

Mourinho has been a divisive figure at Old Trafford
Mourinho has been a divisive figure at Old Trafford

It has been a very rough period recently for the once untouchable Jose Mourinho. Facing progressive, youthful managers in the EPL like Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino, the Portuguese veteran has at times seemed out of touch.

His Manchester United side have struggled massively this season so far: they lie in a paltry eight position, seven points off top spot, currently occupied by their rivals Manchester City. Mourinho has notably fallen out with stars like Paul Pogba.

He was tipped for the sack before the Newcastle game last weekend but their remarkable 3-2 comeback win may save his job for now. Changes need to be made, though, and this list considers five players that Mourinho would do well to reinstate into his first-team and trust more.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Rashford's raw talent needs to be unleashed more by Mourinho
Rashford's raw talent needs to be unleashed more by Mourinho

After the Newcastle game, Mourinho even criticised the attacker, questioning whether he could cope with the demands of playing for such a big club; not the sort of pressure that should be placed on someone at such a tender place position in their career.The early outstanding promise shown by Rashford when he burst onto the scene under Louis van Gaal in 2015-2016 has been tempered by Mourinho's control of the youngster. Despite reaching double figures for goals in his previous two campaigns, Rashford has been limited to 2 starts so far in 2018-2019.

Rashford is undoubtedly a favourite of the supporters at Old Trafford, a local boy with the potential to reach the very top but Mourinho seems to think otherwise. He has performed well in brief substitute cameos, his energy and running infuriating opposition defences, but still, it hasn't been enough.

His main competitor for a starting position, Alexis Sanchez, was last season's big-money arrival but he has failed to live up to the hype since joining from Arsenal and looks completely lost in Mourinho's team. Rashford must look at his contemporary Kylian Mbappe getting the chance at roughly the same age to showcase his talents and flourishing and rue his current position at Manchester United.

1 / 5 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho
Conor Lochrie
ANALYST
Freelance writer, massive football fan! Currently living in New Zealand.
Contact Us Advertise with Us