5 players Jose Mourinho will heavily rely on this season

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.70K // 01 Aug 2018, 04:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

We have already seen in the pre-season Jose Mourinho being very vocal on his frustration with Manchester United’s transfer window strategies this season. It does look that Mourinho is disappointed with CEO Ed Woodward and the board for the way they have gone about with the players he desired to have at United.

Although the transfer window is not closed yet, it is unlikely that Jose will get the players he wanted, at least not all of them. In that case, he has to be ready to believe in the players he has got and make the best out of the lot available with him.

Considering the squad United has right now, Jose has some very talented and experienced players and it is no surprise that he will look upon them to help him and the club this season no matter how the transfer window goes here on.

#5 Eric Bailly

Bailly can be United's marshal at the back

The Ivorian was brought to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 from Villarreal with high hopes of bringing stability at the back for the Red Devils. But unfortunately, things didn’t go as plan for Bailly as the former Espanyol man struggled to stay fit on a consistent basis. Nevertheless, Bailly is a fantastic defender, the type of defender United desperately need. He’s calm on the ball and has an aggressive approach when it comes to tackling.

United have missed that kind of aggression ever since Nemanja Vidic left the Red Devils. Bailly’s a big threat aerially and has the ability to bully some of the best attackers. It is necessary that he stays fit this season and is available for selection on a regular basis.

It may be uncertain as to if United will be able to sign one of Toby Alderweireld/Harry Maguire/Yerry Mina by the end of this transfer window but Bailly has to be a regular for Mourinho this season and that the Portuguese manager will be relying on the former Villarreal defender to lead United at the back.

1 / 5 NEXT