Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players Jose Mourinho will heavily rely on this season

Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.70K   //    01 Aug 2018, 04:11 IST

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

We have already seen in the pre-season Jose Mourinho being very vocal on his frustration with Manchester United’s transfer window strategies this season. It does look that Mourinho is disappointed with CEO Ed Woodward and the board for the way they have gone about with the players he desired to have at United.

Although the transfer window is not closed yet, it is unlikely that Jose will get the players he wanted, at least not all of them. In that case, he has to be ready to believe in the players he has got and make the best out of the lot available with him.

Considering the squad United has right now, Jose has some very talented and experienced players and it is no surprise that he will look upon them to help him and the club this season no matter how the transfer window goes here on.

#5 Eric Bailly

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
Bailly can be United's marshal at the back

The Ivorian was brought to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 from Villarreal with high hopes of bringing stability at the back for the Red Devils. But unfortunately, things didn’t go as plan for Bailly as the former Espanyol man struggled to stay fit on a consistent basis. Nevertheless, Bailly is a fantastic defender, the type of defender United desperately need. He’s calm on the ball and has an aggressive approach when it comes to tackling.

United have missed that kind of aggression ever since Nemanja Vidic left the Red Devils. Bailly’s a big threat aerially and has the ability to bully some of the best attackers. It is necessary that he stays fit this season and is available for selection on a regular basis.

It may be uncertain as to if United will be able to sign one of Toby Alderweireld/Harry Maguire/Yerry Mina by the end of this transfer window but Bailly has to be a regular for Mourinho this season and that the Portuguese manager will be relying on the former Villarreal defender to lead United at the back.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Manchester United fan. It has been all downhill ever since Sir Alex left.
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes made by Jose Mourinho this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 Reasons Why Jose Mourinho Won’t Last...
RELATED STORY
3 Jose Mourinho alternatives Manchester United should...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 stats that show Manchester United are improving under...
RELATED STORY
Make or break season for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who can shine this season
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who need to buckle down this...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players Jose Mourinho should axe in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us