5 players you didn't know played for Barcelona

Barcelona's rich history and title-winning pedigree has attracted players from all over the world.

However, all the glamour and fat paycheques that come with playing for Barcelona doesn't always translate to individual glory.

Five players who had forgettable stints at Barcelona:

While several legendary players have plied their trade at the Camp Nou, not all of them managed to shine at the club due to a plethora of reasons.

On that note, let's take a look at five such players who once turned up for Barcelona but had largely forgettable stints.

#5 Ricardo Quaresma

Just like at Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Porto, Ricardo Quaresma failed to shine at Barcelona too.

Ricardo Quaresma is one of those immensely talented players but never really delivered at the top level.

A mercurial player known for insane tricks on the ball such as the rabona and trivela, the Portuguese winger has played for 12 different clubs so far, one of them being Barcelona.

G⚽️AL OF THE DAY!

🇵🇹 Young Quaresma pic.twitter.com/bZbvNTiojb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2020

He arrived at the Camp Nou in 2003 with much fanfare but turned out to be a damp squib. Quaresma netted just once in 22 games for Barcelona before a fallout with then-manager Frank Rijkaard proved to be the last straw.

After a solitary campaign with the Spanish giants, Ricardo Quaresma moved on but never really fulfilled his potential anywhere he turned up for.

#4 Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's current manager Mikel Arteta started his career at Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta has been associated with the Premier League, both as a player and in a managerial capacity, for so long that it's easy to forget he once turned up for Barcelona.

Joining Barcelona's youth ranks in 1997, Arteta failed to progress beyond the club's B-team. Later, the Spaniard turned up for Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, and Real Sociedad, among various clubs.

-Grew up in Barcelona

-Stunned at Arsenal

-Defeated Corona

-Won his first silverware as a manger



Don Mikel Arteta ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ufq5eHGpxw — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) August 1, 2020

However, it was in the Premier League where the Spaniard's career bloomed; Arteta impressed with Everton and Arsenal, making 359 cumulative appearances for both clubs in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta made his name as a fine playmaker with a keen eye for goal, netting 51 times and making 44 assists in his 12-year playing career in the English top flight.

