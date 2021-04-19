It comes as no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players to ever grace the game, has had some incredible teammates over the years. The Portuguese superstar has shared the stage with legends of the past and present.

From the era of icons such as Ryan Giggs and Luis Figo to more modern legends such as Toni Kroos and Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo's best XI of teammates consists of several high-profile names. Karim Benzema is his most prolific teammate in terms of the number of goal contributions together (76), while he's played for the longest time on the pitch with Sergio Ramos (28,440 minutes).

15 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player able to score at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in the top-5 European leagues (since 2006/07). Giant.#JuveSassuolo pic.twitter.com/rS4vlrJkEh — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 10, 2021

However, in a professional career that has spanned nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has also had a number of noteworthy teammates that even the most ardent supporters of the forward might not remember.

Whether they've shared the pitch with him for only a minute or a season, it is quite remarkable that they've had the privilege of lining up next to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. On that note, here is a look at five such interesting names.

5 Players who you didn't know played with Cristiano Ronaldo

#5 Marcos Alonso | Real Madrid

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso has made a name for himself by playing a crucial part in Chelsea's Premier League win under Antonio Conte, but not many know of his rich heritage. The 30-year-old is a third-generation professional footballer as his grandfather, Marcos Alonso Imaz, spent eight years at Real Madrid, and his father, Marcos Alonso Pena, played for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Alonso followed in their footsteps and played for a decade in Spain, coming through the ranks at Real Madrid's famous La Fabrica. During his time at the club as a youngster, he was able to train with first-team stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The wing-back recalled his experience at Real Madrid later on, saying;

"I was training with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and I was only 16 or 17 years old. I was going 120 percent! It was a dream come true."

🗣 Marcos Alonso on playing for Real Madrid:



"I felt the pressure when I was training with the first team.



"I was training with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and I was only 16 or 17 years old. I was going 120 percent!



"It was a dream come true." pic.twitter.com/1xYmWbRX8H — Goal (@goal) April 10, 2019

The Spaniard made his league debut for Los Bancos during a league game against Racing Santander back in April 2010 — a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo netted the winner. Alonso came on as a late substitute for the other goalscorer of the game, Gonzalo Higuain.

#4 Fabinho | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Liverpool star Fabinho is another player who spent time at Real Madrid's famous La Fabrica before moving elsewhere to find regular football. The Brazilian was acquired by the Blancos shortly after his move to Rio Ave and spent a year at the Spanish capital before departing for France.

After impressing for the Castilla side, Jose Mourinho promoted Fabinho to the senior side for their LaLiga game against Malaga in 2013, which they won by a scoreline of 6-2. Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and notched his 200th strike for the club. Fabinho made his Blancos debut as he came on for the last 14 minutes and managed to set up Angel Di Maria for Real Madrid's sixth of the evening.

📸 | Florentino Pérez with Vinicius and former Real Madrid Castilla player Fabinho, after last night's win against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/Wwm9PAmu3N — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) April 7, 2021

The Brazilian was in awe of the fact that he got to make his debut for Real Madrid and lined up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. He reserved special praise for him after the game, saying;

"He's [Cristiano Ronaldo] incredible and I'm really pleased to have played by his side."

Fabinho then returned to Rio Ave before another loan spell at AS Monaco, and the rest is history. He now has a Premier League and UEFA Champions League title to his name with Liverpool.

