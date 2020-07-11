5 Players who could leave Arsenal this transfer window

Arsenal have endured a difficult Premier League season but seem to be making commendable progress under Mikel Arteta.

With the transfer window approaching soon, we take a look at five players who could leave Arsenal this summer.

Sai Teja

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a massive decision on his hands

Arsenal were in a state of dismay both on and off the pitch until not too long ago. Their torrid spell under Unai Emery saw them struggle both in terms of results as well as performances. However, things have looked different since he was replaced at the helm.

Former Gunners veteran Mikel Arteta returned to the Emirates as Emery's replacement and has breathed Arsenal back to life. The Spaniard immediately began to work on several aspects of the team since his arrival. Arteta's Arsenal have just two Premier League losses to their name since the turn of the year.

The most notable improvement that the former Manchester City assistant coach has brought about is the change in mentality. The Gunners appear more determined on the pitch and look more cohesive than they have in recent seasons.

Arteta has had an impressive start to life as an Arsenal manager

Arteta also made it clear that he's not afraid to chop and change to his liking should the players not bide by his philosophy. He's dropped several big-name players in favour of academy graduates in his spell. It is ever so evident that Arteta wants to enforce a sense of discipline onto the squad and mould them to fit his approach to the game.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, there are understandably several rumours of a clear-out at the Emirates Stadium. Here, we take a look at five players who could leave Arsenal in the summer window.

#5 Lucas Torreira

The Uruguayan reportedly wants a move back to italy

While it isn't as likely a move as some of the others on this list, Lucas Torreira is still a player that could potentially leave Arsenal in the transfer window. The gritty Uruguayan has endured a turbulent season due to injury woes.

Torreira suffered a horrendous ankle injury in Arsenal's FA Cup tie against Portsmouth at the beginning of March. He was initially ruled out for the season but managed to recover in time for Arsenal's final stretch after the lockdown.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Emirates with a lot of promise; however, he has continuously been linked with a move away ever since. He's had a frustrating couple of seasons in North London and was even asked to play further up the pitch by Emery. Torreira's agent Pablo Bentancur told TMW in May;

"I will have to speak with Arsenal [about Torreira's future]. The player would like to return to Italy, but it must be admitted that in England they have treated him very well."

The Athletic's David Ornstein echoed these claims and said Arsenal could be open to selling the midfielder should they receive a fair deal. With AC Milan interested, a summer move could be in the pipeline. Arsenal would hope to recoup the fee that they parted with for Torreira's services.

#4 Hector Bellerin

Bellerin is wanted by several European clubs

Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin was a regular starter for Arsenal until not too long ago. However, there appears to be a growing possibility of him departing from the Emirates in the near future. One reason could be his stagnating performances after a few impressive seasons.

Most of this speculation stems from Arsenal's recent permanent acquisition of Southampton right-back Cedric Soares. The Portuguese UEFA Euro 2016 winner was signed on loan but couldn't make his debut due to injuries. Last week, he signed a four-year deal with the Gunners, which raised questions over Bellerin's future.

There have been reports suggesting that there is interest in the Spaniard from other European leagues including LaLiga Santander and Sevilla. Inter Milan, Juventus, and Sevilla are among the teams that are reportedly in the chase for Bellerin.

Given Ainsley Maitland-Niles' encouraging performances on the right and the presence of an experienced Soares, Arsenal could consider parting ways with him. He could potentially leave North London after almost a decade at the club. His current deal with the club runs for two more years and is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

#3 Matteo Guendouzi

Guendouzi has been axed by Mikel Arteta

Matteo Guendouzi's future appears more evident than that of either Bellerin or Torreira. The 21-year-old made headlines after his misconduct in a Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion. This behaviour is said to have irked Arteta, who has axed him from every subsequent matchday squad.

Guendouzi was continually getting into tussles with opposition players during the game. While a competitive edge often helps a player, the youngster's actions were a bit more severe. He reportedly taunted the Seagulls over their wages at the club, and how his teammates earn a significantly higher salary.

🗣 Matteo Guendouzi’s taunt to Neal Maupay during Arsenal vs Brighton: “I earn more than you ever will.”



👀 How much both players earn:



🔴 Guendouzi - 40k per week

🔵 Maupay - 50k per week pic.twitter.com/teU3Dxgzmz — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) June 23, 2020

He went on to get into an altercation with Neal Maupay and was caught attempting to grab him by the neck on camera.

Arteta has zero tolerance for such behaviour and is reportedly keen on offloading Guendouzi. Several clubs, including the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and others have kept tabs on the €40m-rated midfielder.

The Frenchman has made a total of 82 appearances for the Gunners since arriving in 2018. Now, he looks to be on his way out of the Emirates after his controversial actions.

#2 Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has had some questionable performances this season

The Gunners' faithful believed that Alexandre Lacazette could genuinely be the player to add another dimension to the Arsenal attack. While he did manage to have two seasons with 13 and 14 goals since his arrival, his performances have left a lot to be desired.

The striker has managed just eight goals and three assists in 26 league games so far in 2019/20. Another reason for this return reflecting poorly on Lacazette is that his presence through the middle comes at the cost of his skipper's primary position. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was forced to occupy a wide berth to accommodate Lacazette, and has continued to play from the left.

26 - 26 of Alexandre Lacazette’s 33 Premier League goals have been scored in home games, including each of his last nine. Of all Arsenal players to have scored at least 15 goals in the competition, Lacazette has scored the highest ratio in home games (79%). Safety. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

There are rumours regarding a potential swap deal with long-term admirers of Lacazette, Atletico Madrid. The Spanish giants are reportedly willing to offer former Arsenal target Thomas Lemar in exchange. Apart from the former LaLiga champions, Juventus are another club that have been mentioned as a potential destination.

Should a move materialise, it would allow Arsenal to get rid of the French striker and reinstate Aubameyang down the middle. A player like Lemar, a more traditional winger, would be an ideal replacement for Lacazette.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang still has not extended his contract with Arsenal

Arsenal's prolific captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a massive decision on his hands. The Gabonese forward's current deal at the Emirates is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and he is yet to pen a contract extension.

Aubameyang has been mooted as a potential target for the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan, should Arsenal choose to cash in on a player with an expiring contract. He is currently on a deal that sees him earn £180,000-a-week, and he is believed to be holding out for wages of £250,000.

The 31-year-old has been Arsenal's top-scorer by some distance since his £60m arrival from Borussia Dortmund. This season, he's notched up 20 goals in 32 league games and is vying for his second Golden Boot in as many years.

50 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his 50th Premier League goal in fewer appearances (79) than any other @Arsenal player, and is the 6th fastest to this total among all Premier League players. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/YWjDZJzFsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

There has been an immense amount of speculation surrounding Aubameyang's future. If he fails to agree terms with Arsenal, whose finances have been hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could spell the end of his stay in London.

However, it is worth noting that Arsenal aren't likely to sell both him and Lacazette in the same window. If their top-scorer leaves, Lacazette could possibly remain in North London.

Aubameyang is perhaps the most prominent name that could part ways with the Gunners this summer, should a top European club seek his signature.