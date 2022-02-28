5 players who could leave Barcelona in the summer

Barcelona are slowly getting into the groove on the pitch, but things off it are far from settled. The Catalan side are still looking to balance their books, but with new sponsors coming in, they could be back to normal in no time.

Xavi has done a fine job since coming, and with the recent signings, the club are getting the results going their way. The squad now has a perfect mix of youth and experience, and they are very likely to finish in the top-four – something that seemed highly unlikely to happen after their start to the season.

They are likely to let go of a few players before bringing in more fresh faces. Here are 5 Barcelona players who could leave in the summer:

#5 - Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay was signed on a free contract – a year after trying to get him from Lyon. The Catalan side were desperate for him to replace Luis Suarez but could not manage to get the deal over the line because of financial reasons.

Fast forward almost two years, and the striker is no longer needed at the club. Xavi prefers using Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Luuk de Jong as his forwards.

PSV are leading the chase to sign Depay as per Voetbal Primeur. The Dutchman played for the Eredivise side before moving to Manchester United.

As for Barcelona, they are looking to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in the summer. The Uruguayan will become a free agent after his contract at Manchester United expires.

#4 - Sergi Roberto (Barcelona academy product)

Xavi is keen to keep Sergi Roberto at Barcelona, but he is yet to pen a new deal. The versatile player has his contract expiring at the end of the season, and the club are in no position to begin talks yet.

The manager has openly asked the club to renew Roberto's contract, but the club's position remains unchanged. Xavi recently said:

"Sergi Roberto is an important player and I have transmitted that to the club."

Barcelona have Sergino Dest as their main right-back right now, with Dani Alves as the backup.

VBET News @VBETnews



The contacts have once again suffered an unexpected slowdown.



Roberto's surroundings say that there is no will from Barcelona to sit down and talk about the renewal.



via Sergi Roberto is convinced that the renewal looks complicated.The contacts have once again suffered an unexpected slowdown.Roberto's surroundings say that there is no will from Barcelona to sit down and talk about the renewal. @gbsans via @Barca_Buzz Sergi Roberto is convinced that the renewal looks complicated.The contacts have once again suffered an unexpected slowdown.Roberto's surroundings say that there is no will from Barcelona to sit down and talk about the renewal.@gbsans via @Barca_Buzz https://t.co/D0aOtT5tK6

The Catalan side are looking to reduce their wage bill, and if Roberto is unwilling to accept the new deal put on his table, they are open to letting him walk away for free.

Arsenal are said to be interested in signing the Spaniard in the summer but are yet to make a move.

#3 - Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has his contract expiring at the end of this season but is yet to agree on a new deal.

The Frenchman reportedly has an agreement to join another club on a free transfer, but Xavi is unwilling to freeze him out of the squad. The manager said:

"He looks happy. He is an exemplary professional. I have not had a single problem with him and I have heard all sorts. That he has not been professional, that he doesn't take care of himself... it is the opposite. He trains well and he is positive around the group. As for the rest, let's see. His deal is up at the end of the season and [what happens] depends on him and the club. All I can say is that he is a player I really like."

Reports suggest PSG and Chelsea are leading the race to sign the winger.

beIN SPORTS @beinsports_FR FC Barcelone

Accueilli par les sifflets du Camp Nou, Ousmane Dembélé a brillé hier soir face à Bilbao ! FC BarceloneAccueilli par les sifflets du Camp Nou, Ousmane Dembélé a brillé hier soir face à Bilbao ! 🇪🇸 FC Barcelone ✨ Accueilli par les sifflets du Camp Nou, Ousmane Dembélé a brillé hier soir face à Bilbao ! https://t.co/arRaAD0V9Q

#2 - Philippe Coutinho

From one £100+ million deal to the other. Barcelona will now think a few times before spending big on players as both record signings have failed to live up to their expectations.

While Dembele is still at Barcelona, Coutinho has been loaned to Aston Villa.

Telemundo Deportes @TelemundoSports ¡NO SE ARREPIENTE DE HABER SIDO CULÉ!







🤩 Admite que fue un gran sueño jugar como blaugrana.



¿Te gustaría verlo de regreso? ¡NO SE ARREPIENTE DE HABER SIDO CULÉ! @Phil_Coutinho , actualmente brillando en la #LigaPremierTD , habló sobre su paso con @FCBarcelona 🤩 Admite que fue un gran sueño jugar como blaugrana.¿Te gustaría verlo de regreso? 🔴 ¡NO SE ARREPIENTE DE HABER SIDO CULÉ! 🔵 🇧🇷 @Phil_Coutinho, actualmente brillando en la #LigaPremierTD, habló sobre su paso con @FCBarcelona. 🤩 Admite que fue un gran sueño jugar como blaugrana. 👀 ¿Te gustaría verlo de regreso? https://t.co/s9XZhs0xnj

The Premier League side have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season, and given his start to life back in England, that move is very likely to happen.

#1 - Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is having a tough season in goal, but is slowly getting back to his best. He is one of the players the media believes will leave the club this summer, but there are no indications from the player or the club.

Earlier this month, the German goalkeeper took shots at the media for 'pouring fuel over fire' when his performance dipped.

He said:

"I always try to give everything. If I was [playing] badly or out of form, I would not be on the pitch because I have a responsibility to myself, the team and the club. I am super good and I feel good [physically]. I am working hard and, as is the case with the team, the results will come. Some of you [in the media] have written articles to pour petrol on the fire, because you like doing that, I am sorry, but I know what I am doing well and what I am doing not so well, so I am relaxed."

Barcelona are yet to make a decision on their goalkeeper, but reports suggest Xavi will be looking to get a more reliable player in between the sticks.

