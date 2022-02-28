5 players who could leave Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season and appointed Ralf Rangnick as his temporary replacement. Things are yet to improve drastically, with fans calling for an overhaul at the club.

Rangnick has been appointed on an interim basis, but the German is reportedly keen to take over the job permanently. Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, and Luis Enrique are said to be on the club's wishlist too, but no decision has been made by the Premier League side.

While the board thinks about their next manager, they need to look at their existing squad as well. Fresh faces are required to challenge for trophies again, and some players need to be let go.

Here are 5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer:

#5 - Paul Pogba (Manchester United's record signing)

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Paul Pogba's future has been in the balance for a long time. The Frenchman's contract at the club expires at the end of the season, but he is yet to pen a new deal.

The Red Devils have reportedly put an offer on the table, but they are not the only club to do so.

With less than six months left on his deal, Pogba is free to hold talks with any club he wants. Reports suggest Real Madrid, PSG, and Juventus are looking to lure him in.

Los Blancos and PSG are said to be leading the race right now. Mino Raiola has sent mixed signals about the midfielder's future. The super agent has insisted he would do anything to help his client, even taking shots at Manchester United in the past.

#4 - Edinson Cavani

Uruguay v Venezuela - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

The Uruguayan striker wanted to leave in January but was asked to stay on as the Red Devils wished to loan out Anthony Martial. Like Pogba, Edinson Cavani is heading towards the end of his contract and is planning his next move.

Reliable journalists claim the striker is not willing to stay at Old Trafford and is keen to head to La Liga.

L'UEFA 🇫🇷 @UEFAcom_fr ans pile, Edinson Cavani offrait à Paris une victoire 2-1 face à Chelsea en 8es aller #UCL Il y aans pile, Edinson Cavani offrait à Paris une victoire 2-1 face à Chelsea en 8es aller #UCL Il y a 6⃣ ans pile, Edinson Cavani offrait à Paris une victoire 2-1 face à Chelsea en 8es aller 👊 https://t.co/wOF0zF1RTX

Barcelona were linked with the former PSG striker, but the Catalan side have signed Aubameyang from Arsenal on a free transfer.

However, if they decide to let go of Memphis Depay, who was signed on a free transfer last summer, they could be back in for Manchester United's Cavani.

#3 – Jesse Lingard

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Jesse Lingard was on fire when he joined West Ham United last season on loan. The midfielder had just one season left on his contract last summer and was touted to join the Hammers permanently.

However, Manchester United refused to sell him, and he has failed to make an impact at the club this season. Again in January, the midfielder was close to joining Newcastle United, but the Red Devils refused to let him leave due to unforeseen circumstances.

With the season ending, Lingard is set to leave Old Trafford as he is unlikely to pen a new deal.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly open to battling it out for the midfielder, and it could prove to be a significant transfer for both clubs as he could add the firepower they desperately need in attack.

While West Ham's David Moyes confirmed they tried to sign him last summer, Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley revealed they did everything possible to get him to St James' Park from Manchester United.

"We get criticised on the last day for: 'Oh, you're going after Jesse', well, Jesse wanted to come to us. We did everything. We never stopped. From the start to the finish, we did not stop working."

#2 – Anthony Martial

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Anthony Martial has one foot out of Manchester United already as he is on loan at Sevilla. The Frenchman admitted he did not want to continue at Old Trafford and requested a move away in January.

The Red Devils sent him on loan to the Spanish club, hoping that he would return in a better mood when the next manager arrives, but reports suggest the striker has no plans to remain at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed that the striker was looking for a fresh challenge, and if things go well at Sevilla, there is a good chance he will remain there. Juventus were also interested in signing the striker and could renew their interest.

#1 – Dean Henderson

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Dean Henderson was touted to take the #1 spot from David De Gea last season, but the Spaniard has fought hard and kept his position in the starting XI. The Englishman was unwilling to stay as the #2 at Old Trafford and wanted to leave in January.

The Red Devils have kept him at the club for the time being, but he too has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

B/R Football @brfootball



Catch United keeper Dean Henderson hugging him in the crowd 🤗



(via

Six years ago today, Marcus Rashford marked his Manchester United debut with a doubleCatch United keeper Dean Henderson hugging him in the crowd 🤗(via @EuropaLeague Six years ago today, Marcus Rashford marked his Manchester United debut with a double ⚽⚽Catch United keeper Dean Henderson hugging him in the crowd 🤗(via @EuropaLeague)https://t.co/0VX9yp8BYV

The Magpies are looking to get Eddie Howe the team he wants as he tries to get the club back in Europe for the first time since the 2012–13 season when they competed in the UEFA Europa League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava