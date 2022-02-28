Real Madrid are looking to make a big statement this summer, with reports suggesting they are going to spend big. Los Blancos have set their sights on signing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer after his PSG contract expires, but that is not their only focus.

Florentino Perez reportedly wants to win the Champions League again and dominate world football. With Carlo Ancelotti as his manager, the club president wants to get the best players in the world to give the Italian a 'super squad' to work with.

There could be quite a few players leaving, and we have a few names. Here are 5 players who could leave Real Madrid in the summer:

#5 - Isco

After nine seasons at Real Madrid, Isco is all set to leave the club at the end of the current term. The Spaniard has not been at his best lately, and with his contract expiring, he is unlikely to be handed a new deal.

Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro have cemented their place in the starting XI, and Isco has no chance of breaking in.

The midfielder managed to showcase flashes of brilliance but was never consistent.

The former Malaga star will not be without a club for long as several sides will queue up to sign him in the summer.

Should he choose to try a different league, a move to West Ham United, Newcastle United, AC Milan, or Inter Milan cannot be ruled out.

#4 - Luka Jovic

After his performance at Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jović was a striker every club wanted to sign. The Serbian showed the signs of a top-notch striker who would be scoring in every other game.

Real Madrid jumped on the chance of luring him in, but things have not gone according to plan. Jovic has gone from a player who scores in every other game to one who hardly plays every other game.

With the possible addition of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema's top form, it would be a huge surprise if Jovic remains at Madrid beyond this season.

Arsenal and Atalanta are reportedly interested in signing the striker this summer and will make a move if Madrid put him on the transfer list. AC Milan and Inter Milan are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#3 - Mariano Díaz

Mariano Díaz has a year left on his current deal, and just like Jovic, he too has not managed to do anything special at Real Madrid. The forward has played just four games this season – a total of 130 minutes.

Rayo Vallecano were looking to lure him for the season on loan, but the striker refused to join as he wanted to fight for his place at Madrid.

Sevilla were also interested in signing the striker, but once Anthony Martial became available, they cooled their interest and got the Manchester United star instead.

Madrid have reportedly slapped a €15 million price tag on him and are waiting for offers in the summer.

#2 - Eden Hazard (Real Madrid's record signing)

Eden Hazard got his dream move to Real Madrid in 2019, but it has been a nightmare. The Belgian has been injured more often than not, and when fit, he does not seem to find a place in the starting XI.

Ancelotti cannot be blamed for playing Vinicius Júnior over the former Chelsea man, as the winger has been in fine form this season.

Hazard needs to fight for his place all over again, but the Brazilian is not giving him any chance of getting a place in the starting XI.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Hazard once again, and this time the move could take place. The Blues are in need of a familiar face in the attack, and he could help in unlocking Romelu Lukaku, who has struggled at the club.

Reports suggest a loan move is possible, but Madrid would be keen to get a chunk of their investment back. Hazard is currently the club-record signing, and letting him leave for free would be a huge mistake.

#1 - Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio's contract with Madrid expires at the end of next season, but he is yet to pen a new deal. The Spaniard is looking to renew his contract, but Madrid are yet to offer him one.

He is slowly getting back to his best and has been doing well in games lately.

This has caught the attention of several sides across Europe, who are looking to sign him for a cut-price in the summer.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to battle Arsenal for the signature of Asensio this summer.

The Spanish report claims the two sides are willing to offer him an increased salary, while there is also interest from Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

