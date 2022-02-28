5 players who could leave Tottenham in the summer

Antonio Conte has urged Daniel Levy for a squad overhaul at Tottenham Hotspur, and the manager believes he will get one. The Italian went on a rant after his side lost to Burnley and claimed the club keeps changing managers, but not the players.

"I spoke with Daniel. Our chairman Daniel Levy knows very well that I am here to help the club in every moment and I will help the club until the end. This is the reality and he knows this. He knows that we are working very hard and he has great consideration about my job, about the job of my staff. We speak. I want to help the club in every aspect with my vision and my idea, and my ideas about football for improvement."

Spurs do need an overhaul, but Levy does not spend big without thinking about balancing the books. The chairman is likely to sanction big moves for Conte, but there could also be a firesale at the club.

Here are 5 players who could leave Tottenham this summer:

#5 - Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty was signed from Wolves in 2020 but has failed to make an impact. The Irish star has started just three PL games this season and made six substitute appearances.

Conte clearly seems to favor Emerson Royal as his RWB, even though Doherty has done decently well every time he has got a chance.

The defender has not been linked with a move back to Wolves, who are in need of a wing-back with Semedo not doing enough to mount a European challenge for Bruno Lage.

#4 - Giovani Lo Celso

When Conte arrived, it seemed like the Italian would enjoy using Giovani Lo Celso in his starting XI. However, things changed quickly, and the Argentine is now on loan at Villarreal.

Unai Emery is a huge fan of the former PSG star and quickly lured him back to Spain. The midfielder's future looks set to be away from the club despite Spurs spending big to sign him.

Should the Argentine impress on his loan at El Submarino Amarillo, it would not be a surprise if they sign him permanently. The only stumbling block would be the fee as Levy would be keen on getting most of the £55 million spent on him back.

#3 - Steven Bergwijn

In January, Steven Bergwijn was on the verge of returning to Eredivisie before he scored two late goals to help Tottenham win at Leicester City. The Dutchman netted in the 94th and 96th minute of the game to stun the home fans and secure a 3-2 win for Spurs.

Conte was delighted with the effort and decided to keep him at the club for the rest of the season.

However, he has not done anything noteworthy since then, and with Dejan Kulusevski impressing so far, the former PSV star could be on his way out.

Ajax were the ones leading the chase in January and could return in the summer. AC Milan were also said to be interested in the winger.

#2 - Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham record signing)

Tanguy Ndombele worked under five different managers at Tottenham but never cemented his place in the starting XI. The club-record signing struggled to adapt, and his fallout with Jose Mourinho was well recorded in the press.

The Frenchman is now back at Lyon and wants to get back to his best. He admitted that he struggled to adjust to life at Tottenham and did not blame the managers or the club.

"I've known five managers in two and a half years. It's not their fault, but I struggled a bit at Tottenham. I wanted something else. Lyon, because I know it, it's better to adapt."

Conte is unlikely to welcome Ndombele back to his squad in the summer, and Spurs will be keen to sell him.

PSG were also said to be interested in the midfielder, and a move from the Ligue1 giants could be on the cards if Pochettino remains at Parc des Princes.

#1 - Harry Kane

Harry Kane confirmed he wanted to leave Tottenham last summer, but the club refused to sell him. Manchester City were desperate to sign the striker and were reportedly willing to spend over £100 million to get him.

Despite a reported 'handhsake agreement' with Kane, Daniel Levy had other plans and refused to let go of the star player.

Spurs are still fighting to get into the Champions League, and the recent slump in form has affected their chances.

Should the London side finish outside the top four, it would not be a surprise if Kane puts in a transfer request and leaves the club. With reports of Pochettino taking over at Manchester United in the summer, the Red Devils are likely to enter the race for the striker.

