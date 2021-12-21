Barcelona put Xavi in charge in the managerial hotseat last month. However, the Spaniard has been unable to make an instant impact at the club.

The Catalan side have been pushed into the UEFA Europa League after exiting the Champions League in the group stages. They are seventh in the La Liga standings, 16 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi needs fresh faces in January to turn things around, and reports suggest Barcelona have managed to find some cash despite their financial issues. They are working on getting the players their new manager needs and might be bringing in some of their top targets in January.

On that note, here are 5 players who have been linked with January moves to Barcelona.

#5 - Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres is reportedly very close to joining Barcelona on a permanent transfer in January. The Manchester City star is currently injured but has expressed his desire to move back to Spain.

Reports in Spain suggest the former Valencia star is willing to take a pay cut to join the Catalan side. Barcelona and Manchester City are said to be in talks over the fees right now, and are set to settle around €50 million for the Spaniard.

MARCA claim Manchester City were offered a player-plus-cash deal for Ferran Torres, but they rejected it. The Cityzens are not interested in Ousmane Dembele or any other Barcelona player.

#4 - Andre Onana

Andre Onana is set to leave Ajax and the goalkeeper has been linked with a move back to Barcelona. He has confirmed interest in rejoining the Catalan side, and the club reportedly see him as the ideal #2 to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Speaking to SPORT, Onana said:

“I continue to be in contact with Barça. I have a very, very good relationship since I left. Barça is my home. and there has always been contact. There is talk about many things, they also talk about Arsenal, and Barça, obviously. At the moment, there is nothing concrete. The press is part of my life, and there are times when I am not sure about what they are talking about.”

When asked if he would be open to a return to Barcelona, he replied:

“Obviously. It is my home, and I grew up there. If it is Barça, it will be Barça.”

Apart from Barcelona, Inter Milan are said to be keen on landing the goalkeeper. Ajax do not see him as part of their future and are open to selling him in January.

