5 players who have been linked with January moves to Liverpool

Liverpool are doing well in the Premier League and the Champions League this season. They have also managed to make it to the EFL Cup semi-final, where they will be taking on Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has the squad he wants, but players have been linked with moves to Anfield in January. The main concern for the Reds right now is a short-term solution to cover the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane next month. Both forwards are heading for the Africa Cup of Nations, and that will leave just Firmino and Jota as the experienced forwards, with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino as the other options.

Here are five players who have been linked with January moves to Liverpool:

#5. Adama Traore

Liverpool have been linked with Adama Traore for some time now, with reports suggesting a move could take place in January. The Reds need attacking reinforcements as Minamino is not doing enough to prove his worth.

Kevin Phillips believes the Wolves star will jump on the chance to join Liverpool this coming window and told Football Insider:

"Traore would jump at the chance to join Liverpool. You do not turn that opportunity down, even if you are going to sit on the bench a little bit. Traore has been at Wolves a while now. From Liverpool's point of view, £20million is a good price for player who can hurt teams from the bench."

Traore's contract at Wolves is also coming to an end soon and he is yet to pen a new deal at the club.

#4. Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has been in fine form for West Ham United this season and has been automatically linked with a move to a bigger club in January. Liverpool have reportedly been tracking him for the past few months and the Reds are planning on making a move.

However, unlike the case of Adama Traore, Bowen has been playing regularly and is one of the best players for the Hammers. They are unlikely to let him leave for cheap if they do decide to cash in on the former Hull City man.

Liverpool are the only side linked with Bowen right now, and some reports claim they will make a big move for the Hammers star in the summer for sure if Mohamed Salah decides to leave the club.

