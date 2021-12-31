Real Madrid are flying in La Liga this season and have done well in the Champions League too. The Spanish giants are eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, while their derby rivals, Atletico Madrid, are 17 points behind.

Despite losing the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer, Madrid have played exceptionally well under Carlo Ancelotti. However, the manager is looking to make things better and the club are working on getting players.

Los Blancos have not spent a lot and have the money they were looking to spend on Kylian Mbappe in the summer. They had two bids rejected for the Paris Saint-Germain star but are unlikely to make a move in January.

Here are 5 players who have been linked with January moves to Real Madrid:

#5 - Ryan Gravenberch

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Ryan Gravenberch has been in excellent form for Ajax for over a year. Hence, the Dutch midfielder is slowly making his way to the transfer list at several clubs. Real Madrid are looking to jump the queue and sign him in January.

According to Sky Italia and MARCA reports, Gravenberch is Madrid's top target for the winter transfer window.

The midfielder has a contract until 2023 at the Eredivise side, and thus, Los Blancos might be forced to wait until the summer, at least.

Real Madrid's best chance of landing the Dutchman in January would be to offer him on loan back to Ajax for the rest of the season.

#4 - Maxence Lacroix

VfL Wolfsburg v Lille OSC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Maxence Lacroix has been doing well for Wolfsburg, and Real Madrid noticed it quickly. The Frenchman has the pace and positional awareness of a young Raphael Varane, and that has seen the Spanish side send scouts to watch him.

If reports in Spain are to be believed, Lacroix is the defender Carlo Ancelotti has asked Florentino Perez to sign in the winter transfer window. The 21-year-old has been a vital part of the Bundesliga side's starting XI and is unlikely to come for cheap.

Chelsea are also said to be in the hunt for Lacroix as they are set to lose two of their top defenders. Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Andreas Christensen is reportedly on Barcelona's radar. Thomas Tuchel wants a pacy defender who can replace the German at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are set to go head-to-head with Madrid for the Wolfsburg star.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh