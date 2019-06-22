×
5 players Liverpool could sign in the 2019 summer transfer window

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
51   //    22 Jun 2019, 12:33 IST

Only tweaks are required.
Only tweaks are required.

It is that time of year again. Silly season is well and truly underway, with all the bizarre rumours flying in from everywhere. One of the clubs right in the thick of it is Liverpool. After winning the Champions League, they are now in pole position to sign whoever they want. Admittedly, the Reds do not have a lot to do in this window. Their core is among the strongest in the entire world and it will remain so for many years going forward.

Liverpool does need to make some additions to improve the overall quality of the squad. Depth was somewhat of minor concern in the previous season, which saw Manchester City's superior squad edge them in the Premier League title race. And with Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno already out of the Anfield exit door, Jürgen Klopp will be in need of some fresh faces to improve his squad depth.

The Reds are set to play a minimum of around 50 games next season, including the Community Shield, Super Cup and Club World Cup games. This is an absolutely just cause for Liverpool to go into the market and get some valuable back-up. Klopp has, more often than not, got it right in terms of transfers. Another summer of good decisions could end up taking him and his Reds to the summit of English football.

Here are five players Liverpool could sign for the 2019-20 season.

#5 Nabil Fekir (Lyon)

A year in the making?
A year in the making?

Liverpool had pretty much sealed a move for Nabil Fekir last summer, but complications in his medical resulted in the deal falling through. One year on, and Lyon are offering their star man at a cut-price deal at around £30 million.

The Reds could be tempted to re-enter that same well. It would certainly improve their options in attacking midfield, but Liverpool might not want to risk having a player who previously failed his medical at the club, even at a cheaper deal.

Fekir would be an excellent option for Jürgen Klopp, but he already has a lot of midfielders at his disposal. Also, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back from his long-term knee injury, making him feel like a new signing for the club.

Liverpool is in an excellent position and while there may be some tweaks needed, the midfield isn't necessarily a position which warrants even a slight change. We will likely see the 2018 World Cup winner move in the coming month or so, but Anfield isn't a likely destination.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Nabil Fekir Timo Werner Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News
