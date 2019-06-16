×
4 Players Liverpool should sell in the summer transfer window

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
388   //    16 Jun 2019, 22:36 IST

Nathaniel Clyne has struggled as of late
Liverpool have transformed themselves into worthy title challengers in recent seasons and only missed out on being crowned champions last season by one single point, beaten to the post by Manchester City who accumulated a whopping 98 in total.

Their squad improves significantly before every new campaign, but they struggle to get rid of the deadwood that hides behind the rest of the team, collecting their pay cheques silently, trying not to be noticed.

Well, in this list, I'm going to share with you five players that the Reds should ensure are shipped out by the end of this summer transfer window if they really want to make space for the big new signings. The deadwood was always going to hold them back, and it'll continue to do so as long as they keep these sorts of players. They simply have to go.

#4 Nathaniel Clyne

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United - Premier League

Nathaniel Clyne spent the second half of last season out on loan with Bournemouth to try and get him some much-needed game time, which he was deprived of at Liverpool and has been for quite a while. This isn't necessarily Liverpool leaving him out of the squad for the sake of it; Clyne simply doesn't meet the standards required for the first team anymore.

And now at right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the fray and pretty much made the position his own. It'll be near impossible for the ageing Clyne to find his way back into the role, so would be better off looking elsewhere for game time.

He played well for Bournemouth, so the Cherries could very well snap him up this summer, though they'd be likely set to face competition for him as he would be up for sale at an affordable price if the Reds really do want him gone this summer.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Nathaniel Clyne Loris Karius Football Top 5/Top 10 Liverpool Transfer News
