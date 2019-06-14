5 players Liverpool should sell this summer

Liverpool won the Champions League and came close in the Premier League, but still need to strengthen

After winning this season's Champions League and narrowly missing out on their first Premier League title in years, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to strengthen his Liverpool side wherever possible over the summer months.

Having already announced their released list - which included Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge - the Reds still need to account for more first-team departures, freeing up adequate space for new acquisitions ahead of the 2019/20 campaign which starts in August.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at five players they should look to sell this summer - all of whom can garner respectable transfer fees with interested clubs monitoring their futures:

#5 Adam Lallana

Lallana on a rare Premier League start against Burnley, back in March

It's fair to say a lot was expected of Lallana after sealing his £25m move from Southampton in 2014, but injuries and inconsistency have seen the Englishman's progression stall significantly across recent seasons.

The deal itself was five years ago and a lot has changed since then. Having flattered to deceive at times, he hasn't been the player we saw some promise from at St. Mary's and with one year left on his existing deal (option to extend), it doesn't make sense for Liverpool to keep hold of him when he still has some value.

To further reiterate the point, he has made 16 appearances across all competitions over the past twelve months. From those games, he's played a mere 568 minutes - an average of 36 minutes per game.

That's not good enough and unfortunately, the playmaker is just not someone they can depend upon as he had to settle for a bit-part role recently. Now 31, he finds himself nowhere near Gareth Southgate's squad and isn't good enough to start regularly under Klopp when fit so a move makes sense for both parties.

