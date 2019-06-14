×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 players Liverpool should sell this summer

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
751   //    14 Jun 2019, 07:05 IST

Liverpool won the Champions League and came close in the Premier League, but still need to strengthen
Liverpool won the Champions League and came close in the Premier League, but still need to strengthen

After winning this season's Champions League and narrowly missing out on their first Premier League title in years, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to strengthen his Liverpool side wherever possible over the summer months.

Having already announced their released list - which included Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge - the Reds still need to account for more first-team departures, freeing up adequate space for new acquisitions ahead of the 2019/20 campaign which starts in August.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at five players they should look to sell this summer - all of whom can garner respectable transfer fees with interested clubs monitoring their futures:

#5 Adam Lallana

Lallana on a rare Premier League start against Burnley, back in March
Lallana on a rare Premier League start against Burnley, back in March

It's fair to say a lot was expected of Lallana after sealing his £25m move from Southampton in 2014, but injuries and inconsistency have seen the Englishman's progression stall significantly across recent seasons. 

The deal itself was five years ago and a lot has changed since then. Having flattered to deceive at times, he hasn't been the player we saw some promise from at St. Mary's and with one year left on his existing deal (option to extend), it doesn't make sense for Liverpool to keep hold of him when he still has some value. 

To further reiterate the point, he has made 16 appearances across all competitions over the past twelve months. From those games, he's played a mere 568 minutes - an average of 36 minutes per game.

That's not good enough and unfortunately, the playmaker is just not someone they can depend upon as he had to settle for a bit-part role recently. Now 31, he finds himself nowhere near Gareth Southgate's squad and isn't good enough to start regularly under Klopp when fit so a move makes sense for both parties.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football AFC Bournemouth Nathaniel Clyne Dejan Lovren Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Liverpool Transfer News
Advertisement
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 players Jurgen Klopp has to sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Five famous football managers and relatable world leaders
RELATED STORY
4 players Liverpool could sell this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who deserve a transfer to a top club
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Ryan Fraser could be the perfect winger for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 forwards Liverpool should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Why Ryan Fraser will be a quality addition to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should sign in summer 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us