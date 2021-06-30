5 players Liverpool could sign this summer

Liverpool's 2020-21 Premier League season can only be described as a mixed bag. The Reds lost their defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk early in the season, which seemingly kicked off a chain reaction of injuries.
The side saw at least three starting players miss large portions of the season through injury. This severely hampered their ability to compete for titles in England and in Europe.
Mid-season was their lowest point of the year as Liverpool's formidable home record at Anfield came crumbling down. They went from not losing a game in over two years to losing six games on the trot.
Nonetheless, the Reds went on to secure an impressive third-placed finish, a feat that many deemed impossible over the course of the season.
With Liverpool looking to pull up their socks for the next edition of the Premier League, there are a few key areas that need strengthening. They will need to identify talented signings to enable themselves to challenge their rivals.
Liverpool's potential targets this summer transfer window
#5. Yves Bissouma - Brighton
Yves Bissouma has been linked with several clubs since the opening of the transfer window.
The 24-year-old midfielder has grabbed the headlines this year with Brighton, impressing audiences with his tenacity and understanding of the game. With Gini Wijnaldum's recent move to Paris Saint-Germain, it is imperative that the Reds sign a talented player in the midfield area.
Certainly a Premier League proven star, Bissouma topped the charts for tackles and interceptions this season. The Malian is on the watchlist of several clubs and with an asking price of £40 million, Liverpool should look to snap him up at the earliest.
#4. Florian Neuhaus - Borussia Monchengladbach
Florian Neuhaus is another name who is reportedly on Liverpool's watchlist.
The German has thoroughly impressed viewers over the course of this year's Bundesliga season. The 24-year-old midfielder plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and was a key figure in the side's eighth-placed finish this year.
Famed for his creative ability on the ball, Neuhaus is more than capable of operating as an attacking midfielder.
With Wijnaldum's departure, it seems increasingly imminent that Liverpool will sign a midfielder with a similar profile. Neuhaus has played on the left side of midfield in the past and is very versatile.
Jurgen Klopp is reportedly an admirer of the German youngster's talent. With Neuhaus' release clause reportedly set at £35 million, he would certainly be a welcome addition to the squad.