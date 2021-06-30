5 players Liverpool could sign this summer

Liverpool's 2020-21 Premier League season can only be described as a mixed bag. The Reds lost their defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk early in the season, which seemingly kicked off a chain reaction of injuries.

The side saw at least three starting players miss large portions of the season through injury. This severely hampered their ability to compete for titles in England and in Europe.

Mid-season was their lowest point of the year as Liverpool's formidable home record at Anfield came crumbling down. They went from not losing a game in over two years to losing six games on the trot.

Nonetheless, the Reds went on to secure an impressive third-placed finish, a feat that many deemed impossible over the course of the season.

With Liverpool looking to pull up their socks for the next edition of the Premier League, there are a few key areas that need strengthening. They will need to identify talented signings to enable themselves to challenge their rivals.

Liverpool's potential targets this summer transfer window

#5. Yves Bissouma - Brighton

Yves Bissouma in action for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League

Yves Bissouma has been linked with several clubs since the opening of the transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool signing a centre midfielder this summer:



“There are reports about Yves Bissouma but nothing is going on. It’s the same with Florian Neuhaus. Liverpool want the right opportunity in their hunt for the new Gini Wijnaldum." #awlive [here we go podcast] pic.twitter.com/M8lLGqnJZe — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 25, 2021

The 24-year-old midfielder has grabbed the headlines this year with Brighton, impressing audiences with his tenacity and understanding of the game. With Gini Wijnaldum's recent move to Paris Saint-Germain, it is imperative that the Reds sign a talented player in the midfield area.

Yves Bissouma was the only player to make 100+ tackles and 50+ interceptions in the Premier League this season:



◉ 104 tackles

◉ 64 interceptions



He also won 227 duels. 💪 pic.twitter.com/V4wbQfvksw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 23, 2021

Certainly a Premier League proven star, Bissouma topped the charts for tackles and interceptions this season. The Malian is on the watchlist of several clubs and with an asking price of £40 million, Liverpool should look to snap him up at the earliest.

#4. Florian Neuhaus - Borussia Monchengladbach

Florian Neuhaus looks on during an international friendly against Denmark

Florian Neuhaus is another name who is reportedly on Liverpool's watchlist.

The German has thoroughly impressed viewers over the course of this year's Bundesliga season. The 24-year-old midfielder plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and was a key figure in the side's eighth-placed finish this year.

Famed for his creative ability on the ball, Neuhaus is more than capable of operating as an attacking midfielder.

ICYMI: Liverpool can solve their Gini Wijnaldum dilemma with Christoph Baumgartner or Florian Neuhaus #lfchttps://t.co/dF4YnjIUFq — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 22, 2021

With Wijnaldum's departure, it seems increasingly imminent that Liverpool will sign a midfielder with a similar profile. Neuhaus has played on the left side of midfield in the past and is very versatile.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly an admirer of the German youngster's talent. With Neuhaus' release clause reportedly set at £35 million, he would certainly be a welcome addition to the squad.

