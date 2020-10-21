5 players with the longest active penalty scoring streaks in the Premier League

Penalties have been the order of the day in this year's Premier League season. A jaw-dropping 29 penalties have been awarded in the current season so far, according to the Transfermarkt. A report from The Telegraph also hinted about this season seeing the most number of penalties in Premier League history.

Now, getting a penalty is one thing, and but scoring from them is a much tougher task. While every team in the Premier League has a designated penalty taker, not everyone has been consistent from the spot this season. Recently, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes ended his run of scoring six straight penalties after Karl Darlow saved the midfielder's shot.

We look at five current Premier League players with the most active penalty scoring streaks in the league.

#5 Raul Jimenez - 6 goals

Raul Jimenez has not missed a penalty in Premier League match.

Jimenez is one of those players who rarely misses his penalties. The Mexican so far has a flawless record in domestic leagues, a streak that stretches back to his days at Club America in Mexico. He has converted all of the 3 spot-kicks he has taken for the Mexican national team and has also converted 15 of 16 penalties he has taken at the club level.

The Mexican international has been Wolves' first-choice penalty taker since arriving at the club. Raul Jimenez started his streak against Tottenham Hotspur during a 3-2 loss to Spurs on the 3rd of November, 2018. He has successfully converted all six of his spot-kicks in the Premier League, with the latest one being against Everton last season.

#4 Harry Kane - 8 goals

Harry Kane has been devastating from the spot.

Tottenham Hotspur and England captain has been very reliable from the penalty spot. Harry Kane has been the North London team's penalty taker since breaking into the team in 2014.

The England international has missed just three penalties in his entire Premier League career and has not missed one since 2018. The striker's hot penalty streak started the same day he missed his last one, against Liverpool on the 4th of February in 2018.

Kane went on to score the next seven penalties he was awarded and recently scored another during Spurs' 6-1 mauling of Manchester United.

#3 Mohammed Salah - 9 goals

The Egyptian scored has scored nine straight Premier League penalties.

It has been a goals galore for the Egyptian since his move to Merseyside in 2017. Unlike the other players in this list, Salah was not the first-choice penalty taker for Liverpool, and it was James Milner who was on penalty duty for the side.

In fact, Salah missed his first Premier League penalty against Huddersfield in 2018. The Egyptian, though, has not missed a penalty since. Salah has been devastating from the spot, scoring his next nine penalties. The Egyptian was on the mark yet again on the opening day of the season, scoring two penalties against Leeds in a 4-3 thriller at Anfield.

#2 Mark Noble - 10 goals

Amongst the active players, Noble leads the league in penalty scoring.

Noble is the leading penalty scorer in the Premier League at the moment. The midfielder has scored 34 out of the 38 penalties he has taken in his career.

The West Ham midfielder has gone without missing a single penalty for a long period. Mark Noble, who scored his first-ever Premier League penalty in 2007, has been flawless from the spot since West Ham's 1-0 win over Wolves in 2016.

The one-club man has scored in every calendar year since, an impressive ten goals from the spot and his last penalty came during the Hammers 4-1 loss against Leicester City in January.

Noble holds the second-best penalty conversion rate in the world, over the last 20 years, with a conversion rate of 90.5%.

#1 Luka Milivojevich - 12 goals

Milivojevic has been devastating in set pieces for the Eagles.

A walking penalty scorer would be the correct way to describe Milivojevich. The Serbian international has been clinical from the spot for the Eagles. Over the past four seasons, Milivojevich has taken 23 penalties in the Premier League and successfully converted 20 of them.

The Serbian became the first-choice penalty taker only when he joined Crystal Palace and has been a crucial part of the Eagles' impressive run under Roy Hodgson. Since missing his last spot-kick against Everton in October of 2018, the Serbian has since scored 12 straight penalties, with his most recent penalty coming against Arsenal last year.