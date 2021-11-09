5 players with the most man-of-the-match awards in 2021-22

We're in the final international break of 2021and players have left their clubs to join their national teams. There's a lot of World Cup Qualifier action set to happen over the next couple of weeks. After that, club football will return in full swing as we head into the holiday season.

Nearly a fourth of the 2021-22 season has been played in all of Europe's top 5 leagues. We already have a fair idea of how the season might shape up as it progresses. Some of the best players in the world have lived up to their reputations while some are yet to hit their stride.

With at least 11 gameweeks done with in Europe's top five leagues, now is a good time to take a look at the most consistent and best performing players. The number of man-of-the-match awards a player has won is a good measure of that.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most man-of-the-match awards in 2021-22.

Honourable mentions: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two players who have dominated the lists in recent years. But both players are on the wrong side of 30 now and they are certainly not at the peak of their powers. Messi topped the chart for most man-of-the-match awards last term with 22 to his name.

The Argentine is yet to win a man-of-the-match award in Ligue 1 after joining PSG in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in the summer and has won two man-of-the-match awards in the Premier League so far.

#5 Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao) - 4 man of the match awards

Athletic Club v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga Santander

Athletic Bilbao winger Iker Muniain has been in great form this term. He has started each of Athletic's 12 matches so far this season and has been a creative mastermind in attack for Marcelino Garcia's side.

Muniain has created 43 chances so far in the 2021-22 La Liga season and that's the most for any player across all of Europe's top 5 leagues. He has scored two goals and provided three assists and has won four man-of-the-match awards as well.

He scored a stoppage time equalizer a week ago against Real Sociedad in the Basque derby. Munian is very good with the ball at his feet and is also excellent with his movements. His game intelligence is top class and it's no surprise that he is Athletic Bilbao's main man in attack these days.

Squawka Football @Squawka Iker Muniain has created more chances (43) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season. 🦁 Iker Muniain has created more chances (43) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season. 🦁 https://t.co/X07fVpk0TG

#4 Teji Savanier (Montpellier) - 4 man of the match awards

Montpellier's Teji Savanier

Montpellier captain Teji Savanier has been in great form over the past two months. The attacking midfielder is a technically proficient customer with excellent dribbling ability and an eye for a pass.

The Frenchman showcases great timing while playing some lovely well weighted through balls and is one of the best playmakers in Ligue 1 right now. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this term.

The 29-year-old has also picked up four man-of-the-match awards in the 2021-22 season.

