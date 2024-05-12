Manchester United's woes continued with yet another defeat, bringing their tally of Premier League losses this season to 14. The latest setback came in the form of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford, with Leandro Trossard's clinical close-range finish proving decisive. Throughout the match, the Red Devils appeared disjointed and struggled to contain Arsenal's attacks, as the Gunners dictated play and kept them on the back foot.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United failed to create meaningful opportunities and landed only two shots on target in the game. This disappointing result underscores the pressing need to reinforce the squad in multiple areas.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Manchester United face a crucial period of squad evaluation and recruitment. Various positions require strengthening, and the upcoming transfer window promises to be an intriguing time for the club as they seek to address deficiencies and bolster their ranks.

In light of recent performances and the need for squad overhaul, it's worth examining five players who could potentially depart the club in the summer transfer window.

#5 Antony:

Antony's two-year Old Trafford career might come to an end.

Antony's reported €108 million transfer to United in the summer of 2022 raised a lot of eyebrows at the time. The signing has failed to yield the anticipated dividends for both the player and the club. In 82 appearances for the Red Devils, the Brazilian winger has scored just 11 goals and provided five assists.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it's becoming increasingly evident that the partnership between Antony and Manchester United may be coming to an end.

While it's unlikely that the full sum of the transfer fee will be recouped, Manchester United will be eager to secure a significant fee, potentially in the range of £40 million, to reinvest in strengthening their squad.

Antony's underwhelming performances have led Manchester United to explore alternative options, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise emerging as a potential target. Olise's creative talents could inject much-needed dynamism into the United squad.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has only one year left in his contract.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's tenure at Manchester United began with promise, but over time, he has gradually slipped into a peripheral role within the squad. With Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw preferred on the defensive flanks, Wan-Bissaka finds himself relegated to a backup position.

Still only 26, Wan-Bissaka still has plenty to offer and a fresh start elsewhere could reignite his career. Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, there is no denying his defensive prowess, a trait that would undoubtedly appeal to several Premier League clubs.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Manchester United may entertain offers for Wan-Bissaka, particularly if a bid in the region of £20 million materializes. Such an offer could prove tempting for both the player and the club, providing Wan-Bissaka with the opportunity for regular first-team football while affording Manchester United the chance to reinvest funds.

#3 Tyrell Malacia:

Tyrell Malacia is yet to feature this season.

Tyrell Malacia's arrival at Manchester United for €12 million from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 initially showed promise, with the young defender making a positive impression during his first season. However, he has missed the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign due to injuries.

With the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future, the likelihood of Malacia remaining at the club diminishes significantly. As such, it becomes imperative for Manchester United to capitalize on his potential sale during the upcoming summer transfer window while his market value remains intact.

The English giants need to reconfigure their back-line and could be tempted to sell Malacia and buy a left-back who can compete with Luke Shaw for the starting spot.

#2 Christian Eriksen:

Christian Eriksen has failed to shine under Ten Hag.

Despite his pedigree, Christian Eriksen's time at Old Trafford has been marred by injury setbacks and lackluster performances, failing to live up to expectations following his move from Brentford. The Danish international, once a standout at Tottenham Hotspur, has struggled to recapture his former brilliance, leaving Manchester United in need of a midfield reinforcement.

The Red Devils desperately lack physicality and energy in their midfield and should be looking for a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Manager Erik ten Hag may opt for cost-effective solutions, with players like Khephren Thuram and Mikel Merino emerging as viable options to fill the void in midfield.

As the club navigates this critical period, the decision to secure a proper number eight will undoubtedly shape their fortunes in the upcoming season.

#1 Casemiro:

Casemiro might leave the club.

Casemiro's transition to Manchester United has been far from smooth, with the Brazilian midfielder struggling to replicate his stellar form from his illustrious tenure at Real Madrid. Despite an impressive debut season at Old Trafford, Casemiro has faltered this campaign, failing to meet the lofty expectations that accompanied his hefty €70 million price tag and staggering weekly wages of £350,000.

Amidst the team's broader struggles, Casemiro has been unable to perform at the level expected of him by fans and pundits alike. Despite the absence of a stable midfield partnership, the 32-year-old's individual displays have been disappointing.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, the upcoming summer transfer window looms as a critical juncture for Casemiro's future. Manchester United may opt to offload him to free up significant wages and potentially recoup a portion of his transfer fee.