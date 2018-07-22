5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer Market right now

Gareth Bale

Manchester United are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour. They played Club America in the first game of the pre-season at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Mourinho, fielded a youthful side as the game ended 1-1.

Since then Alexis Sanchez initially left behind due to visa troubles, has been rushed into the US and looks set to start against San Jose Earthquakes. Andreas Pereira has also impressed in the last game and should be in the team as well. Jose has come out and stated that the back line against Club America would be the one facing Leicester City in the opening game of the new premier league season, so changes in defence is not expected.

United are also without the 11 players who were involved in the World Cup. But even with all their stars back, it is clear that the United team could be improved with an injection of freshness from the transfer market.

Manchester United started their transfer business early, bringing in Diego Dalot, Fred and Lee Grant, but have been strangely quiet since. But as is normal for a club of the stature of United, they are being linked with a host of names every day. We look at 5 names that have popped up more than once in the transfer window:

Every transfer window, the name that does the rounds the most after Ronaldo is Gareth Bale. Bale has been linked with a move to United for years now, like Ronaldo, but nothing concrete has materialized yet, similar to Ronaldo. As such, Gareth Bale is another area of frustration for United fans.

After the Champions League final, both Ronaldo and Bale hinted that they could be on the move. Ronaldo has shifted his base to Turin since and Gareth Bale looks to be on the move as well, with Manchester United still interested, according to the Sunday Express. Reports from Spain are claiming that United are leading the line for Bale’s capture and there are also sensational, abet slim, chances of Bale making a return to Spurs.

But Daily Star has claimed that Manchester United are already in talks with Bale, with the negotiations in advance stage. They claim that Bale has been assured that he will be the leading star in the United squad and Mourinho has decided to build his team around the Welsh superstar.

However, Real have been under pressure since the exit of the Portuguese Superstar and would loathe losing two stars in one window. As such, getting his signature would be trickier than it looks. Also, Nick Elliot from Dream Team FC has claimed that Bale could step up in Ronaldo’s absence to fill up his boots and become the main man at the Santiago Bernabeu. The chances of this transfer happening are very rare, but at this age, you can never say never.

