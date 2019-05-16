5 players Manchester United can build around next season

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Manchester United have had one of the worst runs this season and a lot has been written and said about their incompetence. However, not everything is lost as they are one of the few clubs in England who still have youngsters in their lineup who can make the jump as and when needed. They also have an efficient youth academy in place which has constantly produced such brilliant players. These youngsters have shown the light at the end of the tunnel for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Today, we pick out five of these youngsters who Manchester United can build around for next season.

#1 Luke Shaw

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's English left-back Luke Shaw was undoubtedly the find of the season 2018/19. From flying down the left flank to provide support to the likes of Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba to scoring the first senior goal of his career, Shaw did it all with aplomb this season. Manchester United signed him from Southampton when he was much younger and he has proved to be a good investment.

Shaw is one of the main players for the club to build around for the future. At just 23, the Englishman is bound to remain at the club for many more years and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must make the most out of them.

#2 Scott McTominay

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Scottish holding midfielder Scott McTominay was one of Jose Mourinho's pupils and someone the Portuguese manager unearthed from the youth academy and promoted in the first XI. McTominay gave one of the best individual performances this season when he completely dominated the midfield in Manchester United's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg clash against Barcelona.

Although not quite a regular starter in the XI, now that Ander Herrera has left the club, McTominay will surely be given more opportunities by Solkskjaer. He is an extremely gritty player.

#3 Diogo Dalot

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

20-year-old Portuguese wing-back Diogo Dalot was one of Jose Mourinho's signings before the 2018/19 season. He has proved to be extremely reliable and given assurances to the fans both while attacking and defending. Crossing is one of Dalot's best abilities and it has been something that the Red Devils have lacked ever since Ashley Young took over at right back.

Dalot must be given some time to grow but he has already given glimpses of his amazing ability with the ball at his feet. He needs to work on his defensive skills a bit more but he is the perfect person to compliment Luke Shaw on the flanks.

#4 Andreas Pereira

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira is one of those youngsters who still give United's fans some reassurances that the future is in good hands. His goal against Southampton in March was voted as the goal of the season and Pereira is someone who can graft as well as provide spontaniety to United's regimented midfield.

He is a creative midfielder who can play in a varitey of positions and someone who Solskjaer likes to trust. Pereira is only 23, so it means that his whole future is ahead of him and Manchester United must back him to the hilt.

#5 Axel Tuanzebe

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

21-year-old English centre-back Axel Tuanzebe, who is now on loan with Aston Villa, is someone whom Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must focus on while rebuilding Manchester United. Tuanzebe, according to Manchester United's official website, 'is an imposing figure who is comfortable in possession despite his obvious brawn.'

He must be given more opportunities at the club next season. Tuanzebe is someone who can play second fiddle to regular starters Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling while at the same time gain immensely in experience and stature.