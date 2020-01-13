5 players Manchester United could sign to replace Paul Pogba

Pogba has missed much of this season with injury

Very few players have commanded as much attention as Paul Pogba since he returned to Manchester United in 2016.

There is no doubting that Pogba is one of the world’s most talented midfielders. He has the ability to create chances from the centre of the park, and that is certainly something that United have lacked this season when the Frenchman has been out injured.

In fact, United have looked incredibly lightweight in the centre of the park when Pogba has been out injured. Scott McTominay has done alright in the midfield and Fred has gradually improved, but the likes of Andreas Pereira alongside him aren’t really the standard United would like in midfield, and Nemanja Matic’s days at the club appear to be numbered.

The main issue for Pogba has been his perceived lack of desire, and the attitude that he has shown at times since returning to England from Juventus for a then world record fee. He fell out with Jose Mourinho when he was in charge at Old Trafford, and there has often been criticism for his work ethic on the field, as well as some of the comments made off it by he and his agent.

There have been rumours that Pogba will leave United at some point this year, either in January, or come the summer. Even if he doesn’t leave this January, he is likely to be out for a few months, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could really do with bringing in a replacement this January.

Here are five men that Manchester Untied could target to replace Pogba in midfield.

#1 Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Havertz is one of the most talented young players in Europe

We have seen in his time in charge so far that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to build for the future at Old Trafford, and is looking to bring in younger players to build his side around. He may take that same step when he chooses to replace Pogba, and if he wants to sign a young midfielder, he may as well target one of the most talented youngsters in Europe.

Havertz can play in the centre of the park, as well as in a more advanced role behind the striker, allowing him to have more involvement in attacking positions. The 20-year-old had a fine campaign in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 17 times, as well as providing three assists. He may not come cheap, but he will certainly be a long term fix to the problem.

