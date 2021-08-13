5 players Manchester United will be most dependent on this season

With the 2021-22 Premier League season starting tonight, Manchester United find themselves confident and raring to go with the latest additions of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. The two acquisitions are players who could finally transform Manchester United into title winners.

if Manchester United are to build a title charge that finally brings silverware back to the Theater of Dreams, a number of their players will have to step up.

On that note let’s quickly take a look at the

Five players who will be key for Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League season

#5 David de Gea

David De Gea vs Liverpool F.C in 2019

For a long time, the goalkeeping position at Manchester United had been an area of relative stability, with Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea as prime guardians to the fortress at Old Trafford.

But that was until David de Gea started making high-profile errors repeatedly in important games, and then rookie of the season Dean Henderson came along and grabbed the interim number one spot at the club.

Yes, de Gea is a player whose contract renewal was made a top priority by Ole Gunnar Solskjær when he started his first full season at Manchester United. The Spaniard is someone who has consistently delivered excellent performances in vital games across several seasons. He has also won the club’s Player of the Year trophy four times, including thrice in a row.

With Solskjær eager to move towards a long-term solution, with the signing of Tom Heaton as reserve keeper and by giving more opportunities to Dean Henderson, this might be the final chance for David de Gea.

Under pressure, David de Gea will seek to re-ignite his career at Manchester United and put in performances similar to those in his 2017-18 Golden Glove-winning year that will finally inspire his team to win silverware in the upcoming season.

Do you think De Gea can still be #MUFC's number one?🔴 pic.twitter.com/ssob2Iow8K — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) August 11, 2021

#4 Raphaël Varane

Raphaël Varane with international and club teammate Paul Pogba, France v Bulgaria - Friendly

Agile, aerially dominant, and a serial winner. Raphael Varane promises all the traits that recent Manchester United teams have been craving in a defender for so long.

Raphaël Varane, at 28, promises to be one of the most exciting signings of the season. He will look to help bring about the best in Manchester United's defense alongside club captain Harry Maguire.

Being a serial winner for both Real Madrid and the French national team, he will bring in the ideal level of experience and leadership to a dressing room that is younger and hungrier than ever to win.

ℹ️ The boss has issued an exclusive update on the transfer of @RaphaelVarane 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 6, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh