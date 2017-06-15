5 players Manchester United need to sign this summer

With Man United a team in flux this summer, here are five marquee signings they could make to bolster their chances of trophies in 2017/18.

15 Jun 2017

With Wayne Rooney heading for the exits at Manchester United, who will be their next talisman?

After a season that saw Manchester United win two (meaningful) trophies only to finish sixth in the Premier League despite spending a tremendous amount of money in the summer, they are a club in flux. While their managerial situation seems pretty settled – Jose Mourinho doesn’t appear to be going anywhere despite being happy to live out of the Lowry Hotel rather than find a Manchester-based home – their squad situation may well not be.

Players like Wayne Rooney – an institution and a legend at United since signing with them in 2004 – Michael Carrick, and one of their marquee signings from last season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, may well be looking at the door at Old Trafford this summer.

While it could be argued that players like these are either past their primes or have not lived up to their potential, there can be no denying that they’ll need to be replaced. And with United’s size, history, financial clout, and pulling power, realistically nobody is out of reach. So here are five players that they could go for this summer.

#1 Harry Kane

If United want a player who can guarantee goals like Zlatan Ibrahimovic did, then there’s only one answer and it’s Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur. While people considered Ibrahimovic past his prime when he signed for United last summer, the Swedish legend still managed a return of 28 goals – hugely impressive considering it was his first season in England. But with his knee badly injured and question marks over whether he can ever return as the same player, it appears that he may not be returning to Old Trafford.

Kane, meanwhile, has become the Premier League’s most reliable goalscorer over the past three seasons. 2014/15 saw him score 31 goals, in 2015/16 he hit 28, and most recently he scored an incredible 35 goals in just 38 appearances in 2016/17. And he’s not a one-trick pony either – like a prime Ibrahimovic, he can score goals from long range, close range, with either foot or with his head. He also appears to have cemented his place in the England side too, taking over as their main goal threat and team captain.

Could United get Kane? It’d be difficult. He’s a Spurs man through and through and has never expressed an interest in leaving – particularly not when it appears that Tottenham have overtaken United in the Premier League standings – but an offer of something like £120m could force Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s hand.