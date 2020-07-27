Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild seemed to have been off course by a mild mid-season. However, it is now safe to say that Norwegian has silenced his critics and delivered on his promise and got Manchester United the much desired UEFA Champions League qualification.

That is, no small part, thanks to their January transfer window signing Bruno Fernandes, whose arrival had a galvanizing effect on the rest of the squad and at their best, Manchester United have been one of the most entertaining sides in England.

United have for long been famous for their profligacy but a renewed approach on the transfer front has seen them invest in talent that suits the system and fits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's philosophy. Now that Ole has kept his word, it's time for the board to keep theirs and back the manager in the transfer market.

So, let's take a look at:

5 players Manchester United need to sign this transfer window

#5 Nathan Ake - Bournemouth

Nathan Ake in action against Manchester United

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, barring the odd mistake, has been a reliable pair at the heart of defence for Manchester United this season. However, that doesn't mean that they do not need to strengthen at the back.

It is evident that United need more cover as the erratic Eric Bailly needs more time to evolve into a more mature player and as such, United should focus on signing Nathan Ake from Bouremouth who have been relegated from the top flight.

It even looks like United might be interested in Ake after Solskjaer was caught on camera, following United's win over Bournemouth, telling the centre-back himself that the Red Devils are looking for a left-footed centre-back.

Following the departure of Marcos Rojo, Manchester United are definitely in need of a left-footed centre-back and at 25 years old, Ake has several years left in his tank. He is a steady presence at the back and will be a good addition to the squad as he is not alien to playing out from the back and is, in fact, pretty good at it.

#4 Adrien Rabiot - Juventus

Juventus v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

After moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus last summer, it took Adrien Rabiot quite a while to find his feet in Turin. Post-restart, Rabiot's form has been quite reassuring and the Bianconeri, who were convinced about offloading him at the end of the season, are now contemplating holding on to him.

Manchester United's system currently works because Nemanja Matic provides cover for both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Matic's experience and excellent short range passing help United go forward and defend with stability.

Rabiot is a player who can mirror these abilities. At 25-years-old, he can also be a long-term successor to Matic and can help United transform smoothly post Matic's retirement. United are reportedly waiting to launch a bid for Adrien Rabiot.

Manchester United will soon offer €30M to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, According to @TUTTOJUVE_COM — F9rza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 25, 2020