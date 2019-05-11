Opinion: 5 players Manchester United need to drop against Cardiff City

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 222 // 11 May 2019, 12:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United host Cardiff City at Old Trafford on Sunday on the last day of the 2018/19 Premier League season. The Red Devils come into this game on the back of an embarrassing 1-1 draw to relegated Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium and will be looking to end the season on a positive note.

There were several poor performances from Manchester United players on the trip to North Yorkshire and many of them came in for heavy criticism both from the media and former players. The attitude shown by them was shambolic and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left ruing the chances missed.

We pick out five players whom Manchester United must drop immediately in light of their recent dismal performances.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do no necessarily reflect the views of Sportskeeda.

#1 David de Gea

David de Gea

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea ended last season as being the 'best goalkeeper in the world' but something twitched soon after and he could not emulate those performances again. It began with a drubbing at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the World Cup held in Russia in 2018 and de Gea's confidence could never return to the level it was earlier.

This is a hard decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make but everyone is accountable for their performances and de Gea is no different.

Sergio Romero has been warming the benches for Manchester United for quite some time now and he must be given a go against Cardiff on Sunday. De Gea should be dropped to make way for the Argentine back-up goalkeeper.

#2 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Advertisement

This needs to be kept out in the open - Paul Pogba has been detrimental to Manchester United's growth. A selfish player who often puts the team below himself, the Frenchman no longer bosses the midfield for United like he used to when Solskjaer first took over. His theatrics no longer ensure him a place in the eleven and he must be dropped to accomodate Fred.

Pogba was termed as being the leader of Manchester United's midfield but his recent showings have been far from satisfactory. Giving the ball away at every possible ocassion, he has pushed United backwards.

#3 Ashley Young

Ashley Young

Manchester United need to phase out ageing right-back Ashley Young and bring in someone younger and sharper. Diogo Dalot is a readymade replacement who can take on Young's mantle and provide United with the attacking impetus that they so badly need.

Young's hunger can never be questioned and he has been a terrific servant to the Red Devils, but it is time that the player himself acknowledges that he has lost his legs and must move on. His defensive abilities have big question marks around them and he must leave gracefully.

#4 Phil Jones

Phil Jones

Manchester United caused shockwaves across the footballing fraternity when they gave bumbling centre-back Phil Jones a new contract this season. Jones, who is seen making silly schoolboyish errors in the best of times, has been a good servant to Manchester United but is someone who has overstayed his welcome.

Jones' technique is faulty and he loses his marker way too easily. Chris Smalling, who has been fantastic for the Red Devils this season, must come back into the side and form a defensive partnership with Victor Lindelof.

#5 Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic

What exactly does Nemanja Matic offer to Manchester United? He was signed from Chelsea by Jose Mourinho and had a great first season at Old Trafford but has been lethargic and wasteful with the ball at his feet. Matic's defensive abilties can be questioned severely and he is also someone who doesn't give anything to United's forward line.

The giant Serbian has failed in his basic role in the recent past and must be dropped to make way for Ander Herrera. Matic's performances have been irresponsible and embarrassing. Manchester United will do much better to play youngsters Andreas Pereira or James Garner in midfield.