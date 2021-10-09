5 players Manchester United should sell in 2022

Manchester United have been struggling ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has somewhat succeeded in getting the dressing room under his grasp.

That being said, Manchester United have a lot to improve upon before being seriously considered a strong Premier League title contender. The Red Devils have struggled to perform well on a consistent basis and that has to change.

Manchester United should clear deadwood next year

Out of the many reasons why Manchester United are struggling, one of them is some players not stepping up. Given the hectic schedule and the different competitions to participate in, it is only natural that Solskjaer will rely on his entire squad.

However, some of these players haven't been able to capitalize on the opportunities given. Others are just as unlucky to be seen on the bench more often than not. Considering all these factors, let's take a look at some of the players Manchester United should consider selling in 2022:

#5 Juan Mata

The Spanish midfielder has been a remarkable player in the Premier League over the years. Juan Mata has made some special memories in the league playing for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

His time with the Red Devils has been an impressive one but in the past few years, his playing time has drastically reduced. It has more to do with the quality of the players added rather than Mata's aging factor. All said and done, the former Valencia midfielder is considered more of a mentor now.

Naija @Naija_PR Gary Neville has said three players would leave if Haaland comes to Manchester United and he listed them as Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial Gary Neville has said three players would leave if Haaland comes to Manchester United and he listed them as Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial https://t.co/gcOuqO1lo2

The 33-year old is nearing the end of his career but with wages of £160,000 per week, it is financially difficult to keep him. It is best for both Manchester United and Juan Mata that the player is sold, especially if he wishes to continue his playing career elsewhere.

#4 Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek's case is a complicated one. The Dutchman was signed by Manchester United from Ajax last season. Given the physical nature of the Premier League and the time needed to adapt, he was used less frequently by Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer.

But given that more than a season has passed, the fact that Van de Beek has managed to get less than 600 minutes of Premier League football is alarming. Considering his technical and creative abilities, it is unjust what's happening with the midfielder. Solskjaer confirmed earlier this season that the 24-year-old will be given his chances this term.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Leave a message of support for our @Donny_beek6 . He needs to know that while the manager + coaching staff may not, we still back him and want him to succeed at Manchester United, even while it may look very unlikely at the moment. He deserves to play for our club!🇳🇱 Leave a message of support for our @Donny_beek6. He needs to know that while the manager + coaching staff may not, we still back him and want him to succeed at Manchester United, even while it may look very unlikely at the moment. He deserves to play for our club!🇳🇱 https://t.co/dfItP7g5Bp

Despite that, there hasn't been a significant amount of game-time given to Van de Beek. It is only natural that the former Ajax midfielder is upset with this and is rumored to be looking for a move in January. Given the situation, Manchester United should be looking to sell him in January or next summer to get a decent price.

