5 players Manchester United should scarcely use this season

Jose Mourinho

It hasn’t gone as well for Manchester United post Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, as it was when the Scottish manager was in charge. We have seen David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal and now Jose Mourinho take over at Old Trafford, all three of them failing to win the title.

While Jose Mourinho still has the chance to redeem himself and United, the Portuguese manager will be a factor in a lot of changes tactically before United can look like a title-winning side. United did finish second last season, but it is safe to say that their performance was underwhelming for a side who finished as a runner-up.

To be fair to Jose, it is true that some of his players haven’t stepped up to the standard the club stands for. Some of them have been inherited from the management of Sir Alex and his successors, but it is time Jose makes a bold statement and makes wise use of the players he has at his disposal. We take a look at some of the players Jose should use less frequently and if possible only when desperately needed, to have a better chance of challenging for the title this season.

#5 Chris Smalling

Smalling needs to be benched

There is no denial that Chris Smalling has been an asset from set-pieces, especially in the opposition box, but it is also true that his overall game hasn’t been up to the mark United would have wanted from their centre half. The tall English center back has been very shaky with his decision making and has been caught out of position far too often.

Smalling had a memorable time under Louis Van Gaal, but it was the only one season where he really looked a Manchester United centre back. He has looked too cautious at times, and has been very hesitant to go into tackles. To add, Smalling has never been a ball-playing centre back but in the past few years, his passing has been terrible.

He has always preferred to play it safe and as a result of that has opted for more backward and sideway passes. He made an incredible 241 backward passes last season in the 29 matches he played, which is the most by any United’s centre backs last season. His hesitancy has cost United some important goals, and it is best Jose uses him when he looks sharp and confident in training.

