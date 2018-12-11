5 players Manchester United should sell in January

Manchester United have been on a downward spiral in recent years

Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League, a staggering 16 points off the top spot, and yet we've somehow come to expect this from the Red Devils in recent years, despite their grand history.

It all seemed to come crashing down after Sir Alex Ferguson left his post as manager at the end of the 2012/13 campaign. His successors - David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho - have all failed miserably in their attempts to claw back some dignity for a club who once had it all.

Whilst many fingers tend to be pointed at the managers for the poor results, we also need to examine the squad as a whole. There are many deficiencies in the team, especially in defence, that need to be addressed.

A team as wealthy as United shouldn't have mediocre players in the line-up anymore; they need superstars to succeed, like Liverpool and Manchester City have shown this season.

So, without any further adieu, let's take a look at five players Jose Mourinho should look to offload in January.

#5 Marcos Rojo

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Marcos Rojo's role in the Manchester United set-up has been changed several times in recent years; when he first joined in the 2014/2015 season, he was a star centre-back for the Red Devils, and was expected by many to become a solid first team option for the next few years. However, things didn't quite pan out that way and Rojo now finds himself warming the bench or playing for the reserve side.

The Argentinian international has only played twice so far this season, with one of those appearances being a late substitution, and last season he played just nine times. It's clear to everybody now that Rojo is merely a backup player, but with his chances coming from few and far between, perhaps it's time to move him on to make way for somebody else?

There's no doubt that Rojo is earning a lot of money per week at Old Trafford, so when his pay is compared to the amount of time he actually plays, surely it's no longer beneficial for him to stick around.

Where might Marcos Rojo go?

The Sun have reported that Manchester United are prepared to sell Marcos Rojo in January, due to the reasons outlined above. Where he might go remains a mystery, but a Premier League side closer to the middle of the table would be a good fit for the Argentine, and probably the most likely destination.

