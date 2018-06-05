Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players Manchester United should target instead of Cristiano Ronaldo

5 players the Red Devils should opt for, instead of bringing their legend back to the club

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 12:41 IST
6.85K

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID
Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Real Madrid

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Real Madrid, the fans have been pining for his return. Meanwhile, the rumours of his special return to the club seem to have become a mandatory stuff in every transfer window.

And now, when he has expressed his desire to leave, can you blame them for resurfacing again?

However, do United really need him? It's a sin to say that he won't perform, but his mammoth salary demands would be a stumbling block in any deal designed for him to join United.

On that note, let's have a look at 5 better options the Red Devils can sign instead of their legendary number 7.

#5 Florian Thauvin

Olympique Marseille v Amiens SC - Ligue 1
Florian Thauvin has had a rollicking season

Marseille's Florian Thauvin has been a revelation in France this season. His awe-inspiring performances have seen him book a place in the nation's 23-man World Cup squad.

Thauvin has notched 25 goals in 53 games this season, functioning as a right-winger. Also, he has provided 11 assists, proving how equally fecund he is when it comes to creating goals. His additional ability to create chances apart from scoring makes him the better deal in contrast to the Portuguese skipper.

With Jose Mourinho scarcely opting for Mata on the right, Jese Lingard has made the position his own. Florian Thauvin's addition to the squad would make the right wing as mighty as their left.

Also, when it comes to financial investments, the 25-year-old is a cheaper option to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of salary and the transfer fee.

