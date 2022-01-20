5 players Manchester United could have signed instead of Jadon Sancho

Last summer, Manchester United went all out for highly-rated Borussia Dortmund winger and long-time transfer target Jadon Sancho. The youngster was set to be a dominant force at Old Trafford, capable of unlocking stubborn English defenses at will. Sadly, nothing has gone according to plan for the €85 million purchase.

Opportunities have come thick and fast for the 21-year-old, but his performances have largely been underwhelming. He often seems clueless about his role and rarely threatens the opposition with his pace and intelligent movements. So far, Sancho has featured in 23 games for Manchester United, scoring only two goals.

As expected, his disappointing return has drawn heavy criticism from pundits and fans alike, with many claiming United would have been better off investing in other players.

Here, we will take a quick look at five players who could have bolstered Manchester United better than Sancho has this season:

#5 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Given how many attackers Manchester United already had at their disposal, they could have easily gone after a promising central midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is as good as it gets. Bellingham, who turns 19 in June, has already played exceptional football at Dortmund and is capable of improving almost any team in the world.

Had the Red Devils focused on stability rather than flamboyance last summer, they could have already had a capable midfield talent in their hands.

The Old Trafford unit have been rather poor with their distribution this season and having Bellingham would have surely helped their case.

As per reports, Ralf Rangnick’s side have decided to improve their midfield and are keeping tabs on Bellingham. Unfortunately, they will have to wait until the summer to start working on the potential transfer.

#4 Achraf Hakimi - Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United are in dire need of a capable, attacking full-back. Their wing play has become embarrassingly static, with their overall goal-output taking a massive plunge as a result.

Without a second thought, United should have gone after Inter Milan’s wantaway star Achraf Hakimi when he became available last summer. But Paris Saint-Germain swooped in for him instead. The right-back is quick off his line, is a great crosser, and is even known to score a goal or two when needed.

The former Borussia Dortmund right-back has started in almost every game for PSG in Ligue 1. He has registered three goals and as many assists in the French top-flight already and is expected to hit double figures in goal contributions.

