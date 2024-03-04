5 players Manchester United could target in the summer transfer window

After steering Manchester United to a third-place finish and a Carabao Cup win in his first season, fans expected Erik Ten Hag to have a successful second season. The Red Devils were expected to compete for trophies but are now instead eliminated from the UEFA Champions League (group stage exit) and the EFL Cup.

Their performances have been a shadow of last season's, with a lack of consistency being the standout feature of their campaign thus far. A recent resurgence in form has seen them rise to sixth in the Premier League table, but their performances are still not up to the high expectations of the club.

Manchester United's attack have been so lacklustre in comparison to their defending, which has conceded two more goals than they've scored this season.

The recent acquisition of a 25% share in Manchester United by INEOS implies that many changes are on the way at Old Trafford, with reports indicating that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will take complete control of the club's football operations.

Manchester United have demonstrated its determination to construct a team capable of competing in Europe and returning the club to its previous glory by appointing Omar Berrada as CEO. According to recent reports (BBC), Manchester United wants Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth to become their new director of football.

The big changes indicate to a busy summer for Manchester United, with many players anticipated to leave and new ones joining. Here is a list of five players who could join Manchester United this summer to spark Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revolution at Old Trafford.

#5 Serhou Guirassy

VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

Manchester United's dearth of goals this season indicates a lack of clinical edge among their strikers. Anthony Martial has failed to live up to expectations, with injuries impeding his development into a premier attacker.

Manchester United would benefit from the arrival of an experienced striker, as the club currently relies on 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund to score goals. Serhou Guirassy fits the criteria for the type of striker Manchester United may be searching for.

The Guinean striker has been a revelation this season in the Bundesliga, scoring an astounding 18 goals and trailing only Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, who has 27. His goals have lifted Stuttgart to the third spot in the Bundesliga, and if their outstanding performances continue, they will qualify for Champions League football next season.

Guirassy is 27 years old, at the pinnacle of his career, and could be an instant success for Manchester United.

#4 Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad

Martin Zubimendi has become as one of La Liga's best defensive midfielders in recent years. After graduating from Real Sociedad's youth, he was gradually integrated into the senior team and went on to make over 100 appearances for his boyhood club.

Zubimendi's outstanding effort in the middle of the pack drove Real Sociedad to fourth place last season, ensuring Champions League football and advancing to the Round of 16.

His strong performances have not gone unnoticed, and he has been linked with moves to prominent European teams in previous transfer windows. With Casemiro ageing, the signing of Zubimendi would be critical for Manchester United's midfield, which has been overrun by opponents this season. His technique, serenity, decision-making, and ability to dominate the game are exactly what Manchester United lack this season.

#3 Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the English Premier League. His loan at PSV last season benefited his development, and he has become an integral part of Everton's defence this season.

Despite Everton's troubles this season, the young English defender's excellent performance has helped the club keep the most Premier League clean sheets.

Lisandro Martinez's injury has revealed Manchester United's lack of defensive depth, thus the arrival of Jarrod Branthwaite would provide much-needed cover and security to their defense.

#2 Michael Olise

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United - Premier League

Manchester United has struggled with the right-wing position for several years now. The arrivals of Anthony and Jadon Sancho did not resolved the issue, with the latter falling out with the manager and hence having an uncertain future at the club.

Olise has grown into one of the Premier League's best wingers since joining Crystal Palace in 2021. He was strongly linked (via GOAL) with a move to Chelsea last summer before signing a new four-year contract to stay at Crystal Palace.

His directness and ability to run at defenders is something Manchester United has lacked since Antonio Valencia retired. Olise's creativity and decision-making would help Manchester United's attack score much-needed goals, as he assisted 11 times for Crystal Palace last season.

#1 Theo Hernandez

Udinese Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A TIM

Manchester United are vulnerable at left-back as a result of Luke Shaw's injury. Tyrell Malacia, who was signed last season to offer coverage for that position, has yet to play a single game this season. His unavailability means that the Red Devils will need to add cover in order to compete again.

Theo Hernandez is one of the world's top left-backs and would be an ideal match for Manchester United. His leadership qualities would also be useful in the locker room. After failing to establish himself as a starter at Real Madrid, Theo moved to AC Milan, where he evolved into a complete player, making over 200 appearances.

His goal-scoring ability and forward runs will provide a new option for Manchester United, who have struggled to impact the game in the attacking third in recent seasons.