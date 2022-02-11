Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford: 5 players Manchester United will rely on most to secure top-four

Manchester United may have undergone a managerial change this season but cannot yet find that sting of form. Issues with the club have become persistent and there seems to be no end to the average performance trend that started post the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

While the club have won some trophies, United are yet to win the Premier League or the Champions League since Fergie left the club in 2013.

Manchester United will have to fight for a top-four finish this season

With the Premier League now more competitive than ever, the top four spots are no longer guaranteed. After their poor draw against Burnley, United find themselves outside the top four spot going into the weekend.

Their current underperformance has caused United to struggle to secure European spots. The club has champion players, however. The five names mentioned here will have to take responsibility to ensure that United get a Champions League spot next season.

#5 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United will want Rashford to step up

Marcus Rashford has missed a large part of the current campaign due to his injury at the Euros. But his surgery was successful and he is now back at Old Trafford. However, the winger will have to play a pivotal role in the coming days. With Mason Greenwood facing currently suspended by the club and Anthony Martial away on loan, the onus is on the MBE award winner.

Rashford hasn't been at his best his return from rehabilitation. Fans expect a lot more from the talented Englishman who has what it takes to beat the best of defenders. At times, United have appeared bereft of ideas at the attacking end, and Rashford will need to step up.

Most of Rashford's 19 appearances have been from the bench. He has scored only five goals in the 1059 minutes he has spent on the pitch so far.

#4 Raphael Varane

Varane will hope to stay fit

Manchester United's defense has been in a precarious situation in recent times, with a slew of poor performances. However, Raphael Varane has performed well when he has managed to stay fit.

Expectations from Varane would have been high based on his reputation prior to joining United. He is a serial winner who has won the 2018 World Cup with France and multiple Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

But the Frenchman has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford and injuries haven't helped his cause. But he looks fit now and will have to marshal the backline if United want more clean sheets going forward.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Rangnick on Raphaël Varane: “I’m very happy to have him [fit] for tomorrow’s game, hopefully, we can have him in the same form for the upcoming games.” 🗣 Rangnick on Raphaël Varane: “I’m very happy to have him [fit] for tomorrow’s game, hopefully, we can have him in the same form for the upcoming games.”

Varane has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far.

