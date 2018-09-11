Premier League 2018/19: 5 Players Most Likely To Finish Top Scorer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.58K // 11 Sep 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Salah topped the charts with a record 32 goals last season

The season has begun and a number of Premier League strikers are battling to take home the Golden Boot. Here we look at the most likely candidates to take home the prize this season.

#5. Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette scored his first of the season against Cardiff

Lacazette was Arsenal's big money signing in 2017 and it looked like he would lead the team for at least the next five years. However, when Arsenal signed Aubameyang in January 2018, Lacazette seemed to slip down the pecking order and was most useful to them in the Europa League.

Lacazette, however, seems to have finally forced himself into the first team and may now form a fearsome partnership with Aubameyang. Whilst Arsenal's defensive frailties are often highlighted, they are still one of the best teams going forward.

Chances will be presented to Lacazette, especially when Arsenal are playing on the bigger pitch at the Emirates. The fact that he will share goal scoring responsibility with Aubameyang does, however, relegate him to the outside contender of this list.

#4. Mohamed Salah

Salah was the Premier League's best player last season

With the African Cup of Nations moved to the Summer of 2019, Salah will have the chance to defend his Golden Boot total. Salah will, of course, continue to score goals as part of Liverpool's fluid attacking style. The issue, however, is surely he will not be able to match his incredible figures from the 2017/18 season.

Salah will now have to contend with the fact that Premier League defences will now focus on the Egyptian forward and look to thwart his attacking influence. This coupled with the fact that he will have to share goals with both Mane and Roberto Firmino means that we will likely see a new top scorer in the current season.

1 / 4 NEXT