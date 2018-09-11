Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 5 Players Most Likely To Finish Top Scorer

Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.58K   //    11 Sep 2018, 22:09 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Salah topped the charts with a record 32 goals last season

The season has begun and a number of Premier League strikers are battling to take home the Golden Boot. Here we look at the most likely candidates to take home the prize this season.

#5. Alexandre Lacazette

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Lacazette scored his first of the season against Cardiff

Lacazette was Arsenal's big money signing in 2017 and it looked like he would lead the team for at least the next five years. However, when Arsenal signed Aubameyang in January 2018, Lacazette seemed to slip down the pecking order and was most useful to them in the Europa League.

Lacazette, however, seems to have finally forced himself into the first team and may now form a fearsome partnership with Aubameyang. Whilst Arsenal's defensive frailties are often highlighted, they are still one of the best teams going forward.

Chances will be presented to Lacazette, especially when Arsenal are playing on the bigger pitch at the Emirates. The fact that he will share goal scoring responsibility with Aubameyang does, however, relegate him to the outside contender of this list.

#4. Mohamed Salah

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Salah was the Premier League's best player last season

With the African Cup of Nations moved to the Summer of 2019, Salah will have the chance to defend his Golden Boot total. Salah will, of course, continue to score goals as part of Liverpool's fluid attacking style. The issue, however, is surely he will not be able to match his incredible figures from the 2017/18 season.

Salah will now have to contend with the fact that Premier League defences will now focus on the Egyptian forward and look to thwart his attacking influence. This coupled with the fact that he will have to share goals with both Mane and Roberto Firmino means that we will likely see a new top scorer in the current season.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah
Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active African footballers 
RELATED STORY
4 teams to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 poorest performances from the...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Bargain Signings By Premier League Sides
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Reasons to be excited for the new...
RELATED STORY
Top Five Premier League Transfer Signings so far
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
Premier League's Top Transfers XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us