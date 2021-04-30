5 players who need to leave Barcelona this summer to progress

Barcelona have improved steadily under Ronald Koeman in the 2020-21 campaign and could be a force to be reckoned with next season with a few key signings. Lionel Messi's future hung in the balance last summer, but Koeman's arrival, coupled with Joan Laporta's return as president, seems to have worked its magic, with the Argentine great reportedly willing to remain at the Camp Nou beyond this summer.

However, Barcelona still need to fine-tune their squad ahead of the forthcoming season, with Koeman looking to add the likes of Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum to his squad in the coming months. Erling Haaland has also been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but the Norwegian is a wanted man and could well end up moving elsewhere.

Barcelona might need to sell to buy this summer

In terms of outgoings, Barcelona have a lot of work to do to move on a handful of players. Due to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catalan giants might need to offload players to fund moves for potential incomings.

On that note, here are five Barcelona stars who need to leave the club this summer to get their careers back on track.

#5 Neto

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto is a forgotten man at the Camp Nou and is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer. The shot-stopper is the second-choice goalkeeper at the club behind Marc-Andre ter Stegen and is unlikely to start games unless the German is injured or suspended.

Neto was brilliant during his time at Valencia and is good enough to start for a decent European club. His desire to leave could work out well for Barcelona, as the transfer fee they recoup could be used to address other areas of concern.

The Catalan giants are unlikely to sign a goalkeeper if Neto leaves, as they prepare to promote Barcelona B goalkeeper Inaki Pena to the first team.

#4 Martin Braithwaite

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Martin Braithwaite joined Barcelona in extraordinary circumstances, as the Catalans were granted special permission to sign the player after the January transfer window slammed shut in 2020. Ousmane Dembele's long-term injury allowed the club to exercise such an option, as they snapped him up from Leganes for a fee believed to be in the region of £18 million.

While Braithwaite has not performed particularly badly at the Camp Nou, the harsh reality is that he doesn't have a long-term future at the club. With Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele all ahead of him in the pecking order, the Danish striker would be better off moving on to get regular game time under his belt.

Barcelona are likely to offload him this summer and make a move for a top-class center forward, as they look to find a replacement for Luis Suarez.

