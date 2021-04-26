Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United project is showing a lot of promise but it's not for everyone.

Manchester United have steadily improved under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They have shored up defensively and a lot of players are playing some of the best football they have in recent times. The Manchester United manager's interpersonal skills have gone a long way towards his success.

Solskjaer has also shown a lot of clarity when it comes to the personnel that he wants on his team. Though he rotates a fair bit thanks to the congested fixtures, some players have rarely been used. A lot of players he had no use for have been sold and some have been shipped out on loan.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who need to leave Manchester United to progress in their respective careers.

5 players who need to leave Manchester United to progress

#5 Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams enjoyed a steady run in the first-team during the 2019-20 season when Luke Shaw was injured. Williams' preferred position is at right-back but ever since Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United, nobody else has been needed in that position.

Now that Luke Shaw has returned to form and Solskjaer has a great replacement in Alex Telles, Brandon Williams is hardly ever used. Williams started in 11 Premier League games and eight Europa League matches in the 2019-20 season. He also came off the bench six times in the league.

However, he has not started in any Premier League matches this season. In fact, he has only had three starts and they have been in the League Cup and FA Cup. Williams has a long way to go but he has the potential to make it at the highest level.

However, he won't be afforded that time and space at Manchester United simply because of where they are as a team. As such, the best option for the 20-year-old is to move elsewhere and start afresh.

A promising start to life in the #MUFC first team for Brandon Williams this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/sdiEfUSnql — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 25, 2020

#4 Eric Bailly

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Eric Bailly is the most naturally gifted centre-back on Manchester United's books. It's a pity that Bailly has bones made of glass and that he spends more time in the infirmary than he does on the football pitch. Bailly had a good spell this season too but it was far too short-lived to linger in our memories for long.

Since joining Manchester United in 2016, the highest number of Premier League matches that Bailly has played in a single campaign is 25 and that was in his debut season. The second highest? 13 matches in the 2017-18 season. Bailly has started just seven games in the English top-flight this season.

Solskjaer seems to have settled on Lindelof and Maguire as his go-to centre-back pairing. So even when Bailly returns to full fitness, he will only be sparingly used. Bailly could become a great defender if he can get a good run of games, which he is unlikely to get at Manchester United.

Eric Bailly is back in training after recovering from COVID-19 ⬇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

