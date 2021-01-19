5 players who need to move to make the squad for Euro 2020

With the European Championships set to kick off in the summer, national team managers are set to be busy in the coming months in order to finalize their squads. While several nations across the continent have relatively settled teams, a handful of sides have a large pool of players to choose from, meaning a few notable names are likely to be left out from the squad altogether.

Reigning champions Portugal have one of the strongest squads in the world, with talismanic skipper Cristiano Ronaldo all set to lead his side into the tournament. The likes of France, Spain and England have also shown flashes of their brilliance in recent years, while Italy and the Netherlands are slowly making their way back to the top after a few years in the wilderness.

With the second half of the 2020-21 season well underway, here are five players who need to secure transfers to confirm their spots in their respective national teams for Euro 2020.

#5 Divock Origi | Liverpool, Belgium

Lincoln City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Third Round

Divock Origi has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool after the Reds' big-money acquisition of Diogo Jota, who enjoyed a stunning start to his Anfield career before picking up a knee injury in November.

The Belgian striker is a cult hero in Merseyside for his exploits over the years, but the fact of the matter is that he is currently Jurgen Klopp's sixth choice attacker behind Robert Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Jota.

Origi has barely featured this season and has been linked with a move to Wolves in the Premier League, who are reportedly on the lookout for a striker to deputize for Raul Jimenez.

#4 Dele Alli | Tottenham Hotspur, England

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup Third Round

Once hailed as the golden boy of English football, Dele Alli has fallen off in recent years after a series of underwhelming displays for Tottenham Hotspur and the Three Lions. The former MK Dons star is currently out of favor under Jose Mourinho and is reportedly desprate to secure a transfer this month.

With Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele occupying the midfield spots in front of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alli has barely featured this season. Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettinho, who recently took over the reins at Paris Saint-Germain, is reportedly keen on a reunion with the Englishman.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs and it remains to be seen if he secures a move to the Parc des Princes.