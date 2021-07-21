5 players who were overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest-ever footballers in the history of the beautiful game. He has acquired legendary status, thanks to his exploits for club and country.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined forces with Manchester United in the summer of 2003 from Sporting CP, and went on to uphold the status of the club's iconic No. 7 shirt.

The Portuguese superstar completed his dream move to Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record transfer fee. With four Ballon d'Or and Champions League wins during his time in Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has been arguably the greatest Galactico of the 21st century. However, the exceptional standards set by Ronaldo have often meant that impressive performances from his teammates flew under the radar.

On that note, here's a look at five players who were overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Ricardo Quaresma

Ricardo Qauresma (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ricardo Quaresma is one of the most underrated players in the modern game, despite representing some of the biggest names in European football, including Porto, Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The former Portugal international also showcased exceptional performances in 80 appearances for the Selecao. Currently plying his trade in the Primeira Liga, Quaresma made his debut for the national team in 2003 - the same year as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old notched up ten goals and 23 assists for the Selecao but never received the plaudits from fans or media for his role in the Portuguese side.

Much of it was due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo throughout the right-winger's playing career in the national team. Most Portugal teams over the years have been built around the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Quaresma somewhat emerged from Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow for a brief while when he played a crucial role in the all-important Euro 2016 final - coming on for the injured and heartbroken Portuguese superstar. His last appearance in Portugal colours came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where 'The Gypsy' scored a stunner against Iran in a group-stage game.

#4 Luis Nani

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Nani (left)

While most players on our list encountered the daunting presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at either club or country, Nani had to fight for Ronaldo's favoured left-wing position at both Manchester United and Portugal.

Nani's style of play is reminiscent of the Portugal captain. The player is widely regarded for his flair and creativity in the final third. With various tricks up his sleeve, Nani was tipped to be the next big thing in Portuguese football.

The current Orlando City striker has been a stalwart for the national side in his 11-year-long illustrious career, where he was involved in 47 goals (24 goals, 23 assists) in 112 appearances.

However, the attention was mostly on Cristiano Ronaldo, and the supporting cast was often blamed for Portugal's poor performances. Much like Quaresma, Nani had the opportunity to step out of Ronaldo's shadow at Euro 2016. The now-34-year-old registered three goals and an assist in Portugal's glorious campaign that summer.

While Nani boats a resume most players will be proud of, one could argue he failed to live up to his maximum potential.

