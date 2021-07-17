5 players who were overshadowed by Lionel Messi at Barcelona

After winning the Copa America 2021 title, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi looks set to sign a new contract with Barcelona. The 34-year-old's current contract with the Blaugrana expired at the end of last month, which has led to immense speculation over his future.

Lionel Messi is, however, keen to extend his stay with the club and lead it through a transitionary phase under Dutch manager Ronald Koeman.

During his illustrious Barcelona career, Lionel Messi has played 778 games and scored an extraordinary 672 goals in all competitions. Messi has helped Barcelona win ten La Ligas, seven Copa Del Reys and four Champions Leagues during his 17 years with the club.

The forward has been Barcelona's talisman for nearly two decades and still possesses the quality and ability to lead the club to silverware in the near future.

Barcelona have spent large sums of money to sign superstars to partner Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou over the years. These superstars have often formed formidable partnerships with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, which has helped Barcelona win trophies galore.

However, these players have at times been overshadowed by the brilliance of Lionel Messi. The six-time La Liga Best Player winner is undoubtedly the main man at Barcelona. Barcelona's attacks normally revolve around the Argentine forward, which has led the club to buying players that help bring the best out of Messi.

A number of players have been unable to live in the shadow of Lionel Messi, and have therefore sought moves away from the club. On that note, let's take a look at five players who were overshadowed by Lionel Messi at Barcelona:

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann

The Frenchman has arguably been one of Barcelona's worst signings in recent history. Prior to signing for Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann was widely considered as one of the top five players in the world. The Catalan giants signed him up for €126 million in the summer of 2019 from Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann often played the role of a sole striker, no.10 or a second striker during his time at Atletico Madrid. Due to the presence of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Griezmann was made to play as a right winger during his first season with Barcelona.

The World Cup winner struggled to settle at Barcelona and scored just nine goals in La Liga in his debut season with the Spanish giants. Despite rediscovering his goal-scoring touch, Griezmann has been unable to come out of the shadow of Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona.

The 30-year-old has struggled to replicate the form he displayed while at Atletico Madrid and is currently being linked with a return to Diego Simeone's side. Barcelona are desperate to get Griezmann's wage bill of their books, and are reportedly negotiating a swap deal with Atletico Madrid, which will see Griezmann join the La Liga champions in exchange for Saul Niguez.

#4 David Villa

David Villa

David Villa joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2010 on the back of a 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he scored five of his country's eight goals at the tournament. The Spaniard was his country's talisman at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2008 as well and was expected to form a formidable partnership with Lionel Messi in attack at Barcelona.

Villa scored 48 goals in 119 appearances for Barcelona during his three seasons with the club. Despite winning two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey and a Champions League during his time with Barcelona, Villa often played second fiddle to Lionel Messi.

David Villa was sold to Atletico Madrid for just €5 million in the summer of 2013. That was because Barcelona were unable to get the best out of the Spaniard during his time with the club due to the presence of Lionel Messi.

