5 players who perform consistently for club and country

The footballing schedule has undergone massive changes over the past few decades. We now have more tournaments than ever before, especially in European football.

It has thus become commonplace for managers to rant about the overload of fixtures, where regular starters for club and country play upwards of 60 games a season.

A case in point is Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri. If the Spanish Olympic team reaches the finals of the Tokyo Olympics, Pedri would have ended the season with 73 appearances under his belt.

The ability to consistently churn out solid performances in club and international football requires a high degree of physical and mental prowess. Only a select few can perform at an elite level over 70-odd matches.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who perform consistently for club and country:

#5 Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool forward is regarded as one of the best in the business in the modern game with impressive performances for club and country.

Mohamed Salah was a vital cog in Liverpool's 2018-19 Champions League triumph, followed by a Premier League title in the 2019-20 campaign. He won two successive Premier League Golden Boot accolades during his time at Anfield and was adjudged the PFA Player of the Year in 2018.

The Egyptian has been equally good for his national side. Salah has racked up a tally of 43 goals and 21 assists in 68 appearances for Egypt. His 5 goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying played a significant part in Egypt's first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

The Pharaoh recently became Egypt's second highest all-time goalscorer, but has quite some way to go before he catches up to Hossam Hassan's record of 69 goals.

#4 Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament is one of, if not the finest goalkeeper in world football at the moment.

Gianluigi Donnarumma became the youngest-ever debutant in Serie A history at the tender age of 16, when he donned the gloves for AC Milan in the 2015-16 season. Donnarumma has registered 251 appearances for the Rossoneri in his relatively short career, keeping an impressive 88 clean sheets.

However, the 22-year old is yet to make his debut on the biggest stage of European club football - the UEFA Champions League - but could soon do so at his new club, PSG.

Dubbed as the heir to Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, the youngster stepped up to the fore in the recently-concluded Euro 2020. Donnarumma notched up three clean sheets and conceded just four goals in eight matches in the tournament.

The Italian shot-stopper further enhanced his stellar record in penalty shootouts in the recently concluded tournament. Donnarumma has now taken part in five penalty shootouts and maintains a 100% success rate in such scenarios.

The 22-year old has saved 18 of the 53 penalties he has encountered since his AC Milan debut in 2015.

